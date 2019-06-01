Fans Are Debating Which Anime Series Get Worse After Season 1

Crunchyroll asked fans a very important question in the form of “Which anime series got worse after their first season” and boy did they get a response. With over 2600 votes cast, the popular anime streaming service compiled the top ten list of series that started out with a bang but ended with a whimper according to viewers. Read on to see if you agree or disagree with what Crunchyroll respondents made for their picks.

The poll itself has a combination of popular anime series as well as some surprises that readers may not have heard of before. Here’s a list of their top ten anime series that gradually got worse over time according to them:

Videos by ComicBook.com

10.) Natsume Yujin-Sho

9.) The Melancholy of Haruhi Suzumiya

8.) Mobile Suit Gundam Iron Blooded Orphans

7.) Tokyo Ghoul

6.) Psycho-Pass

5.) Kemono Friends

4.) Sword Art Online

3.) Attack On Titan

2.) Lupin the Third

1.) Mr. Osomatsu

While there are arguments to be made for some of these series degrading in quality over time, the quality is in the eye of the beholder and its certainly up to each reader to agree or disagree with what the poll has to offer. Certainly, picks like Tokyo Ghoul, Sword Art Online, Attack on Titan, and Lupin the Third are noteworthy popular anime series, readers may not have heard of Mr. Osomatsu before. The series is a comedic one, described as being the “South Park of anime” poking fun at both worldwide events and day to day life.

Mr. Osomatsu first began as a manga titled Osomatsu-kun in the Shogakukan’s Weekly Shonen Sunday magazine all the way back in 1962, and ran in the magazine until 1969. The manga was the re-released in Weekly Shonen King from 1972-1973, and then again in Comic BonBon from 1987-1990. The franchise was picked up for an anime adaptation in 2015, and the first season was simulcast by Crunchyroll, bringing Osomatsu to the American audience.

The series itself has the following description: “The majority of the Matsuno household is comprised of six identical siblings: self-centered leader Osomatsu, manly Karamatsu, voice of reason Choromatsu, cynical Ichimatsu, hyperactive Juushimatsu, and lovable Todomatsu. Despite each one of them being over the age of 20, they are incredibly lazy and have absolutely no motivation to get a job, choosing to live as NEETs instead. In the rare occurrence that they try to look for employment and are somehow able to land an interview, their unique personalities generally lead to their swift rejection.”

With all this being said, do you agree with the list above for anime that have gotten worse after the first season? Which anime do you feel have maintained the same level of quality throughout all seasons? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.