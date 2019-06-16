Anime Fandom Celebrates Father’s Day With Some Hilarious Memes

Today is a day of celebration for so many around the world. June 16, 2019 marks the holiday that is Father’s Day, and social media is lighting up with thanks. And as you might have guessed, fandom are using the holiday to shoutout their favorite fictional fathers…

So leave it to the anime fandom for taking things a step too far.

Over on sites like Twitter, fans have come together to pay homage to some of anime’s best dads. The best way to give thanks to these fathers was through memes for many, but there are those sharing genuine thanks to characters like Maes Hughes and more.

Oh, and don’t be too surprised by all the Dragon Ball drama. The great war between Goku and Piccolo is raging as fans decide which man took the best care of Gohan growing up.

As you can see below, fans are sharing their best responses to this Father’s Day weekend using anime. Some may take the mick out of fans by heralding infamous fathers like Shou Tucker, but plenty others are taking the festivities seriously. Now, fans are asking each other who their favorite anime dads are, and the list to choose from is a big one. There are hundreds of fathers to model yourself after in anime, and there are so many worth emulating.

That is, so long as you are not trying to be like King Cold. Maybe we all avoid being like that tyrant, yeah?

But Where Is Leorio?

Hands Down Winner

HAPPY #FathersDay TO THE REAL BEST DAD, MAES HUGHES pic.twitter.com/xQs50XeEki — Crunchyroll (@Crunchyroll) June 16, 2019

Grandpa Gohan Saves The Day

To all the dads out there, biological or adoptive, we thank you for all the love, guidance, knowledge, wisdom, encouragement, and patience. Happy Father’s Day! pic.twitter.com/Ztu7uTzXrY — Toei Animation ✖️ the Knights of the Zodiac (@ToeiAnimation) June 16, 2019

… Piccolo?

From all of us at Toonami Squad, we would like to wish you all a Happy Father’s Day! #Toonami #FathersDay pic.twitter.com/ySzh7NwLC6 — Toonami Squad (@ToonamiSquad) June 16, 2019

Give It Up For The Joestar Clan

And So The Argument Begins Again

Happy Father’s Day to one of anime’s favorite Dads… Piccolo 💀 pic.twitter.com/utHS59R8MO — Zamazenta 🛡 (@GamerLawyerBae) June 16, 2019

They Count Too!

Happy Father’s Day to my fave anime father figures only pic.twitter.com/bnGPyWIYai — JHEANINE (@b0basaur) June 16, 2019

Get Vegeta Off That List!