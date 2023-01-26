Anime's New Fantasy Match Has Fans Wilding Out Online
If there is one thing the anime fandom goes to bat over, it is their fantasy matches. Just as sports fans have their own teams, anime fans are the same when it comes to shonen. You have a certain number of fighters, and you'll defend them until your last breath online when they are brought into a fantasy match. And thanks to a new pitch on Twitter, netizens are wilding all because of Izuku and Denji.
Yes, you read that right. Fans are sorting out what would happen if Deku fought Pochita's best friend, and the results are downright hilarious.
Deku vs Denji pic.twitter.com/33ltQ9ptAC— Alisa :)☃️ (@alisa0588) January 24, 2023
As you can see below, fans are wilding out over their argument, but it seems like there is a solid answer to who wins. If Denji took on Deku, it seems fans agree the latter would win. After all, Deku has the power of One For All on his side, and he just won't stay down. If Denji fought without Pochita on hand, the fight would end ASAP. And even if he could transform, well – there is no promise Chainsaw Man could take out our hero.
After all, Deku has fought some wild opponents since debuts. From Muscular to Shigaraki and all kinds of fugitives, the hero has been around the block. Denji has faced his share of horrors as well, but Chainsaw Man has had the benefit of his reputation on standby. Devils fear Pochita's power as much as they envy it. And for much of his tenure, Denji has always fought with the help of others. Deku has proven he can go it alone, so you can see why fans are chalking this win up to Deku.
What do you think about this cursed match-up? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.
Geography...?
Denji wondering what a "Delaware" is before he meets the concrete https://t.co/uG31AOEovq pic.twitter.com/1DcmAo9gpf— Klaud Slugula (@T_Dub1010) January 26, 2023
I'm Out
Denji after a 1% delaware smash https://t.co/ZRRfAP4JpB pic.twitter.com/Nx3lzqhWlk— Lie (#1 Leopold Fan) (@xLie242) January 26, 2023
Capitols Next!
Deku when Denji won't stay down and has to resort to naming US territories in his attacks https://t.co/4TrCOFxnpJ pic.twitter.com/WSJ1qoFkdc— Hispanic household type beat (@boredski) January 26, 2023
No No No No No
Denji when he starts to hear 'You Say Run' playing https://t.co/uyIi9A5dZi pic.twitter.com/JdsdqwjjL5— Tom (@Tom5050_) January 26, 2023
Pain and Suffering
Denji after getting hit by United States of World Smash https://t.co/p4xh4qlUK8 pic.twitter.com/XyDxHKMzdN— BNHA struggles™ (@mhastruggletwt) January 26, 2023
Idaho Smash!
Denji praying to God deku doesn't say the name of another state https://t.co/1QR7brtar4 pic.twitter.com/nNp97LBe93— MediocreHuman (@Mediocrehueman) January 26, 2023
Just Stay Down!
Deku after he runs out of states to name because Denji won’t die https://t.co/BGOk1DKWvY pic.twitter.com/n7gEqAZ0jn— ChthonicZephyr (@ChthonicZephyr) January 26, 2023
I Mean, Friends?
can y’all not do this they literally smoke weed together leave them alone https://t.co/f3YNixn1aW— aj ☾ (@soliloquirk) January 26, 2023
One Hit and Done
Denji hearing a 16 y/o boy say something about Detroit before getting blitzed and one shotted https://t.co/YvHDN7U1jR pic.twitter.com/aT3FBYyOTT— ミ★ 𝘚𝘵𝘳𝘶𝘨𝘨𝘭𝘪𝘯𝘨4𝘳𝘵𝘪𝘴𝘵 ★彡 (@Struggling4rt) January 26, 2023
Buh-Bye
Denji after getting hit by Deku's flick attack https://t.co/wrWGmtXkYz pic.twitter.com/2ToM5L6i9r— VishalSid | CW: Bleach (@VishalSid_1) January 26, 2023