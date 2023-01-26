Anime's New Fantasy Match Has Fans Wilding Out Online

If there is one thing the anime fandom goes to bat over, it is their fantasy matches. Just as sports fans have their own teams, anime fans are the same when it comes to shonen. You have a certain number of fighters, and you'll defend them until your last breath online when they are brought into a fantasy match. And thanks to a new pitch on Twitter, netizens are wilding all because of Izuku and Denji.

Yes, you read that right. Fans are sorting out what would happen if Deku fought Pochita's best friend, and the results are downright hilarious.

As you can see below, fans are wilding out over their argument, but it seems like there is a solid answer to who wins. If Denji took on Deku, it seems fans agree the latter would win. After all, Deku has the power of One For All on his side, and he just won't stay down. If Denji fought without Pochita on hand, the fight would end ASAP. And even if he could transform, well – there is no promise Chainsaw Man could take out our hero.

After all, Deku has fought some wild opponents since debuts. From Muscular to Shigaraki and all kinds of fugitives, the hero has been around the block. Denji has faced his share of horrors as well, but Chainsaw Man has had the benefit of his reputation on standby. Devils fear Pochita's power as much as they envy it. And for much of his tenure, Denji has always fought with the help of others. Deku has proven he can go it alone, so you can see why fans are chalking this win up to Deku.

