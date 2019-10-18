Here Are The Anime Films Hoping to Get a 2019 Oscars Nomination

The Academy Awards have been a long time tradition in the world of Hollywood and film making across the world since its inception in 1929. With a slew different categories honoring varying genres, creative minds, actors, production members, and too many others too count, the world of anime has managed to make itself seen in the Oscars every once in awhile. Whether it be with Studio Ghibli’s Spirited Away taking home the Oscar for Best Animated Picture in 2003 or with a large number of anime productions being nominated, this year looks to be no different with the legacy of anime with several titles looking to win their own award.

Anime News Network shared the four anime titles that will be vying for the top spot within the “Best Animated Picture” category, with some of the biggest anime movies of the year placing their names into consideration for the esteemed Academy Award:

Videos by ComicBook.com

#News 4 #Anime Films Submitted for Animated Feature Oscar • Children of the Sea, Okko’s Inn, Promare, Weathering With You https://t.co/SaScuE803q — Anime News Network (@Anime) October 17, 2019

Two of the bigger names that are mentioned are Studio TRIGGER’s Promare and CoMix Wave Films’ Weathering With You. Both of these anime movies have dropped to critical acclaim, with both screening in various locales around the world. The two films that aren’t as popular, or simply don’t have as much word of mouth, which are included is Children of the Sea and Okko’s Inn. The former film revolves around three teenagers as they investigate, and are affected by, a supernatural event that is affecting the sealife of the world. Okko’s Inn is a film based around a series of children’s novels, which also had an accompanying anime television series following a number of different stories.

Weathering With You is a story about two star crossed lovers, one of which happens to have the ability to control the weather with some supernatural abilities. Promare, which is the most action packed of the four offerings, follows a team of super powered fire fighters as they attempt to fight off an oncoming threat that is looking to set the world on fire. Though Weathering With You has yet to see a big release in North America (though a release date of January has been announced), Promare has seen several theatrical runs and will be replaying in theaters for a special one night event later this December.

Which anime film do you want to win of these Academy Award hopefuls? Are there any anime films that didn’t submit for the Oscars that you’d like to see receive a nomination? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the Academy Awards!