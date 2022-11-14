Anime Industry Grew 13% in the Last Year, Says New Report

It really has felt like the last few years have been one of the strongest anime offerings in recent memory, and according to a new report, it seems like the anime industry as a whole has grown 13% over the last year as a result. This year has seemingly bounced back from the complications and production delays caused by the onset of the ongoing COVID pandemic back in the Spring 2020 anime schedule. The overall volume of anime has increased dramatically in the last two years, and as a result there have been a greater slate of high quality offerings that fans have been able to enjoy throughout the year.

As the anime productions have increased in 2021, it seems like the overall health of the industry has improved as well according to a new report from the Association of Japanese Animations (as detailed by Anime News Network). Stating in their report that the wider anime industry at large (which includes everything from the anime itself, to merchandise, music sales, and more) grew by 13.3% in 2021 compared to 2020, with a total market value of about $19.76 billion USD. Also of note, that it's the highest total market value since the AJA began tracking these numbers in 2002.

(Photo: Toei Animation)

How Has the Anime Industry Grown in 2021-2022?

Continuing to note the rate of growth in 2021 compared to the much slower 2020, overseas market share only amounted to about $9.46 billion USD, which is a 5.97% increase from 2020's about $10.89 billion USD. Making up for nearly 48% of the overall market, the industry's market share seemed to bump up in Japan by comparison. While this report doesn't take 2022 into account just yet, it is a sign of an upwards trajectory for the industry as whole.

READ MORE: New Anime Data Unpacks the Industry's Global Growth | Vinland Saga Director Takes Shot at Lack of Creativity in Anime Industry

Culturally it has felt like anime has had more of an impact since the global pandemic as not only has anime taken over the box office on a few occasions in the last few years, but many of the standout projects like Demon Slayer, Chainsaw Man, and more seem to be getting much more attention than they ever might have a couple of years ago. But how do you feel about how much has changed in the world of anime? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments!

(h/t – ANN)