Anime Fans Share Their Most Tragic Characters
Recently, fans took to social media to have a debate when it came to the medium of anime, "Who is the most tragic anime character of all time?". As folks who have been following the medium know, some of the most tragic characters in fiction period were displayed in anime. With characters like Guts from Berserk, Itachi from Naruto, and countless others having experienced heart wrenching events during their tenures in their respective anime franchises. With death and tragedy filling the installments of many franchises across the board within anime, there are definitely plenty to choose from!
Twitter User Saimbtw got the ball rolling on the discussion, choosing characters from Tokyo Ghoul, Fullmetal Alchemist, and several other examples to show how the medium has been able to pull on all of our heart strings throughout the years:
Anime characters who've been through the most shit pic.twitter.com/kyh4czoqQ0— s🍁im. (@saimbtw) May 1, 2020
Might As Well Start With The King (AKA Grave Of The Fireflys)
That movie broke me— s🍁im. (@saimbtw) May 1, 2020
The Shield Hero Is Definitely Up There
You should watch the rising of shield hero. The hero ans heroin thru lot of shit. Srsly, a lot pic.twitter.com/aUoo1KnzjB— Jacky (@JackyGelayan) May 1, 2020
Definitely Dororo
And also the fact after reuniting with his family, his father still tried to kill him, followed by his little brother— 🕊 (@abdulzaidanzzz) May 1, 2020
Naruto Has Some Fine Examples
And him pic.twitter.com/QQLlI1MEGX— Milan (@Milan_Devadiga_) May 1, 2020
Poor Eren Jaeger
His pops had it extra rough too— Kenyan Weebu (@KenyanWeebu) May 1, 2020
Seven Tragic Sins
Meliodas too— Another D. Umbass (@DumbassKing29) May 1, 2020
Guts Or Griffith Or Both?
Don't forget Griffith, being the antagonist don't change the fact that he suffered so much.— إبراهيم|Ibrahima (@black_honey_k) May 1, 2020
A True Smorgasbord Of Tragedy
May 1, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.