Anime Fans Share Their Most Tragic Characters

Recently, fans took to social media to have a debate when it came to the medium of anime, "Who is the most tragic anime character of all time?". As folks who have been following the medium know, some of the most tragic characters in fiction period were displayed in anime. With characters like Guts from Berserk, Itachi from Naruto, and countless others having experienced heart wrenching events during their tenures in their respective anime franchises. With death and tragedy filling the installments of many franchises across the board within anime, there are definitely plenty to choose from!

Twitter User Saimbtw got the ball rolling on the discussion, choosing characters from Tokyo Ghoul, Fullmetal Alchemist, and several other examples to show how the medium has been able to pull on all of our heart strings throughout the years: