Anime NYC Clarifies New Cosplay Restrictions

When it comes to cosplay, anime fans have taken the hobby to the next level. For many, cosplaying has become a way of life, and countless of fans hit up conventions each year to share their favorite looks.

So if you are planning to attend Anime NYC, listen up! The annual event has made some changes to its cosplay guidelines, and its show director is breaking down the specific bans in a new post.

Yesterday, Anime NYC hit up Twitter with a lengthy post addressing a major change that was made to its cosplay guidelines. The event has stessed no cosplayer wearing apparel associated with Nazis or any other hate group will be allowed entry into the convention.

Can you cosplay as Star Wars Stormtroopers, Char Aznable, or Tanya the Evil at Anime NYC? pic.twitter.com/V7FCmOhEtR — Anime NYC (@animenyc) May 20, 2019

“We’ve forbidden Nazi cosplay at Anime NYC since we started in 2017, but we received a number of questions about it over the past few days,” Peter Tatara, the show director of Anime NYC, wrote.

“Cosplay, costumes, and apparel associated with Nazis and organized hate groups are not allowed at Anime NYC. Absolutely no swastikas. Absolutely not SS emblems or uniforms.”

Continuing, the post addresses how fans looking to cosplay as characters loosely associated with such apparel will be treated.

“If it’s a costume with a Nazi insignia on it, it’s not allowed at Anime NYC,” the piece reads. “If you look to cosplay as characters from media set in alternate versions of the 1920s, 1930s, and 1940s, you can, but the same rule applies. Absolutely no swastikas. Absolutely not SS emblems or uniforms.”

Wrapping up, the address makes it clear that Anime NYC is doubling down on the policy to prevent harassment or intimidation of any sort from entering the convention. It is the convention’s goal to be an “inclusive” and “welcome” place for fans that’s safe for attendees of all backgrounds.

So, what do you make of this new cosplay ban? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!