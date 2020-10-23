Anime NYC Announces New Online Virtual Convention for Next Month

✖

Although Anime NYC had to cancel its in person convention earlier this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, they recently announced a new team up with Crunchyroll and NTWRK's online lifestyle brand for a new online virtual convention coming next month. Like many of the major conventions tentatively scheduled earlier this year, Anime NYC had to officially announce the cancellation of its planned in-person convention this year. But luckily fans will be able to check out something in its place as Anime NYC will be holding a virtual four day event.

NTWRK Presents Anime NYC Online Powered By Crunchyroll will be an online event taking place across four evenings between November 17-20. According to their official announcement (as hosted by ANN), this new event will feature "exclusive interviews and presentations with the creators and companies at the forefront of Japanese pop culture together with opportunities to take home exclusive, pre-release, and original goods."

We're excited to welcome fans around the world to NTWRK Presents Anime NYC Online Powered By Crunchyroll! Spend 4 evenings with us–Nov 17-20, 2020–packed with panels, interviews, Japanese guests, & more! And it’s all on the @NTWRKLIVE app! Guests, schedules, & more coming soon! pic.twitter.com/9TCjRxfLe9 — Anime NYC (@animenyc) October 22, 2020

Taking place on the NTWRK app, a video online shopping app, Anime NYC Show Director Peter Tatara had the following to say about the online event announcement, “At Anime NYC's heart is community, and while we can't physically connect this year, we deeply want to make an online space to gather Anime NYC's community...NTWRK has built something unique that's beloved by fans across the pop culture world, and we're now very eager for Japanese pop culture fans and brands to enter this world.”

For those hoping for a return to physical conventions, the next in-person Anime NYC has already been scheduled for November 19-21, 2021 presuming the impact of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has lessened to the point where going to a packed convention center full of fans is a good idea once more.

Are you excited to see Anime NYC is returning with an online convention? Will you be tuning in during the event next month? What are you hoping to see in Anime NYC's debut virtual convention? Let us know your thoughts in the comments or you can even reach out to me directly about all things animated and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!