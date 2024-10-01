Everything You Need to Know Before Watching Re:Zero Season 3

It is hard to believe, but the time has almost come for Re:Zero to make its return. We have waited years for the isekai series to launch its third season, and the team at White Fox are ready to grant our wishes. Re:Zero – Starting Life in Another World is set to launch its new season this week, and ComicBook is here to catch you up to speed on the adventure fantasy.

Let's face it, okay? It has been nearly a decade since Re:Zero season one went live, and its second season did not come around until July 2020. The fandom has waited a long time for Re:Zero season three, and some may have forgotten how its first two seasons went. So if you need a down-and-dirty summary of Re:Zero so far, you can check out our quick recaps below.

The Story of Re:Zero to Date

Re:Zero, Season One: The story of Re:Zero begins quickly as we are introduced to a man named Subaru Natsuki. On his way home from the store, Subaru finds himself thrown into a new world by surprise, and it is there he comes upon a new power. Subaru discovers his rare ability after he runs into a woman named Satella in the market who is trying to retrieve her stolen insignia. Subaru decides to help the girl, but he is killed along the way. Of course, Subaru is surprised when he wakes up after death in the past as he wields Return by Death. Subaru can travel back in the past after being killed to prevent the situation from happening, and we see this situation play out time and again in Re:Zero.

After dying a few times to get back the insignia, Subaru learns the woman he was helping is actually named Emilia. The powerful mage is in the running to become the kingdom's next ruler, and he is brought to her home. It is there Subaru befriends major figures like Rem, Ram, Felt, and Beatrice. The others hardly trust Subaru which leads to him dying several more times, but he gains their trust after risking his own life to save Rem.

As season one closes, Subaru is taken to the capitol with Emilia for the royal election. The election is muddled with corruption as factions like the Petelgeuse Cult and White Whale mucking about. In the end, Subaru is forced to take out these factions after Petelgeuse makes their desire for Return by Death known. And before season one ends, Subaru is given the chance to confess his love for Emilia after rejecting Rem earlier on.

(Photo: Emilia in Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 - Kadokawa)

Re:Zero, Season Two: In the wake of the Witch Cult feud, Subaru and Emilia return home to find that no one remembers Rem. The girl is in a coma now, and the world forgot about her after Rem lost a battle against Lye, an archbishop of sin. Subaru kills himself in hopes of fixing the situation, but Return by Death is no help. Before long, Subaru is distracted when Echidna appears, and the Witch of Greed puts him through three trials.

The first makes Subaru face his past back in the real world, and the man fights to take on more trials. He learns Emilia is facing her own, and after breaking down over the trials, the couple finds itself at odds. As the season goes on, Subaru is challenged as he learned Beatrice is being influenced by a Tome of Wisdom, and the evil witch Satella is now plaguing him. After Subaru confronts his tormentor, the hero reunites with Emilia as she returns to her right mind, but they are forced to tackle their allies who find themselves corrupted by miasma.

The season climaxes with the Great Rabbit as the monster's horde attacks. Subaru is able to sign a contract with Beatrice as she breaks her curse, and they team up with Emilia. The battle that ensues is intense, and its victory leaves Subaru an official knight under Emilia. The couple navigates all the drama to reunite at the end of season two, and Subaru even gains a follower with the mage Roswaal. And while Echidna seems to be dead, her legacy lives on given her history with Satella and the Witches of Sin.

How to Watch Re:Zero Season 3

As you can see, Re:Zero has gone through a lot in its first two seasons. Subaru has transformed into a steadfast hero who uses his gift to save others even when he's not sure how best to help. From Emilia to Beatrice and Rem, the ladies of Re:Zero have become faves in their own right. Now, Re:Zero season three is ready to expand the cast's horizons. After all, Re:Zero is set to adapt arcs five and six from the light novels.

If you are familiar with Re:Zero, you will know season three has plenty to cover. The show will kickstart with a 90-minute premiere that brings Anastasia center stage. The heroine, who is also in the running for the Royal Election, will bring Emilia and her gang to Watergate City of Priestella. During the trip, the Witch Cult makes an appearance and forces Subaru to launch a counterattack after uniting the city's various factions. And as we move into arc six, Subaru will deal with the fallout of this Witch Cult ambush.

For those wanting to watch Re:Zero, you can find seasons one and two streaming on Hulu and Crunchyroll. As for season three, Re:Zero will post episode one on October 2, and it will be simulcasted by Crunchyroll.

What do you want to see from Re:Zero season three? Give me a shout at @meganwpeters with your take! You can also let us know what you think over on X (Twitter) and Instagram.