Re:Zero Season 3 Episode Order, Release Schedule Revealed

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is coming back for new episodes this Fall, and ahead of its premiere has revealed the episode order and release schedule for the new season. Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- is one of the most anticipated new releases of the upcoming Fall 2024 anime season, and fans have been waiting quite a while to see what’s next for Natsuki Subaru’s death time loops. It’s also anxious for fans as there is a good of major villains who will be making their move in the coming season as well to heat things up further.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 will be premiering this October, and will be lasting for two consecutive cours of episodes. But it’s going to be a different release schedule than expected as the first cour will be eight episodes beginning on October 2nd, and the second cour will be another eight episodes returning on February 5th next year. So it’s going to be a unique schedule for the third season as it takes on the Attack and Counterattack arcs when it hits this Fall.

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 Release Date

Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 will be kicking off its run with a 90 minute premiere episode when it starts on October 2nd, and will be exclusively streaming with Crunchyroll when it does. It will feature a returning cast and staff from the previous seasons, and new additions to the fold for the coming episodes include the likes of Aoi Yuki as Capella Emerada Lugunica, Aya Yamane as Liliana Masquerade, Shoya Ishige as Joshua Juukulius, Kotaro Nishiyama as Kiritaka Muse, Kenjiro Tsuda as Heinkel Astrea, and Chika Anzai as Sirius Romanée-Conti.

Konomi Suzuki is returning from the first two seasons to perform the new opening theme titled “Reweave” and MYTH&ROID will be performing the new ending theme titled, “NOX LUX.” If you wanted to catch up with the anime before it returns in October, you can find the first two seasons of the TV anime and Frozen Bond OVA special now streaming with them. As for what to expect from the new season of episodes, Crunchyroll sets up Re:Zero -Starting Life in Another World- Season 3 as such:

“A year has passed since Subaru’s victory at the Sanctuary. He savors a life of fulfillment while Emilia’s camp stands united for the royal selection—until a fateful letter arrives. Anastasia, a royal selection candidate, has invited Emilia to the Watergate City of Priestella. But as the party begins its journey, crisis stirs beneath the surface and Subaru meets a cruel fate once again.”