Viral Tweet Reimagines Cartoon Network Classics As Anime Series

Anime has a long history in the United States, but much of its success in the ’90s can be pinned to Cartoon Network. The company pushed forward plans to air titles like Dragon Ball on Toonami, exposing the Japanese medium to millions of new fans. So, it’s about time anime fans honored Cartoon Network with a classic makeover.

Over on Twitter, fans went wild when a viral tweet began to reimagine classic Cartoon Network series with anime titles. A user named Grand the Thief began the trend, and it has spiraled into an entire movement.

Dexter’s Laboratory? Nah, how about we try Laboratory no Dexter instead. Other titles like Johnny Bravo and even Ed, Edd, and Eddy got their time on the anime spotlight. So, you can read up on those spot-on titles below:

Johnny: Phase Bravo

Courage+Coward

Magical Power Color Crime Squadron: Puff Sisters

Ed/d/y

Of course, other series and titles were thrown out in the replies which rival those first pitched by Grant.

Kids N’x Store, anyone? Well, that is what Japan might have done with Codename: Kids Next Door. Symphogems is going a step further with Steven Universe while Bill and Mandy goes full dark with Billy Reaper: Mandyka Magica.

Oh, and we cannot forget Camp Lazlo‘s turn to Shigeki no Kidney. The Japanese imagining would be a brutal story, and there’s no guarantee the leads of Attack on Titan could rough it.

These clever title reimaginings have got fans thinking back to the heyday of both Cartoon Network and Toonami. After all, nostalgia is a powerful thing, and Toonami’s original anime lineup had plenty to celebrate. Everything from Sailor Moon to Voltron and more rocked the afternoon block, and its anime selections grew as Toonami shifted to a nightly airing. Now, Toonami graces late-night audiences every Saturday with new dub content, and the program enacted a new schedule just recently. So, if you’d like to read up on Toonami’s on-going series, you can read up on its schedule here.

So, which of these titles would you want to check out? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!