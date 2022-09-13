Yet Another Ecchi Anime Is Getting an Uncensored Cut

The anime industry is a massive one, and it makes room for more than just shonen series and shojo successes. Over the years, the medium has garnered plenty of popularity as anime will dive into any genre it wants. From historical fiction to slice-of-life fun, anime does it all, and that includes raunchy titles as well. And now, it seems another ecchi series is ready to blur boundaries by releasing an uncensored edition for fans.

The news comes from Japan as the premium network AT-XA updated fans about a future title. It was there the channel said it would offer audiences a version of Immoral Guild that requires users to verify their birthdate. This age-restricted content promises to show "more" than what you will find in cable anime. But as for what those additions will entail? Well, we don't know just yet.

As you can imagine, this latest ecchi upgrade has sparked conversation online as Immoral Guild is one of several titles to follow this method. Ishzoku Reviewers is just one of them along with hits like Ah My Buddha and World's End Harem. These series are all offered on standard cable for fans who don't mind censorship. But if you are looking for risqué fan service, well – you have to pay up for that premium access.

Of course, this AT-X edition will only be available to fans in Japan. Those wanting uncensored content outside the country will have to wait for home videos to go live. After all, services like Crunchyroll tend to avoid uncensored ecchi content though places like HIDIVE are more amenable to the trend. So if you are curious about this new edit, well – you can hit up your favorite streaming service with requests ASAP.

What do you make of this latest trend? Do you think premium subscriptions are a good way to circumvent censors?