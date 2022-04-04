Haikyuu Is Going Viral All Because of One Big Villain Debate

There are few genres that nail villains like shonen, and the team at Shueisha has met tons of baddies in its time. After all, the publisher has brought some of the best manga series to life from Dragon Ball to Naruto and more. So of course, fans were hyped when they learned a future Jump magazine was prepping a villain tribute, but the promise has since made Haikyuu and its big baddie go viral.

The whole thing came to light when Jump Giga confirmed its next cover will be about villains. This includes several new baddies from one-shots and My Hero Academia stars such as Dabi and Toga. Even Magu-chan made the list here, but fans were stunned when Oikawa popped up on the poster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The JUMP GIGA cover featuring My Hero Academia will be villain themed



"The Villains will hijack the special magazine's cover" pic.twitter.com/VwF5Q9IvqC — Atsu (@Atsushi101X) March 31, 2022

As you can see below, fans are finding his addition to this roster hilarious, and it is easy to see why. Dabi is a mass murderer and even Magu-chan is considered a god of destruction in their series. Oikawa, on the other hand, is just a normal high schooler. He is a bully at worst, so it is wild to see him associated with baddies like Toga.

READ MORE: Haikyuu’s New Anniversary Projects Will Include a New One-Shot | Haikyuu Will Stream Season Four’s English Dub Sooner Than We Thought

Oikawa might be an antagonist in Haikyuu, but that doesn’t mean he is an unredeemable villain. Sure, he has beef with Kageyama, and his smug attitude is hardly worth celebrating. But when it comes down to it, the kid is just an athlete who wants to put their best foot forward. He’s not about to go on a killing spree, and we’re sure Oikawa isn’t even the type to steal. But if he knew he was on this list, well – you can bet he’d get a laugh out of it.

What do you think of this hilarious Haikyuu debate? Do you think Oikawa is getting the short end of the stick here…? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.

It Can Happen to Anyone

https://twitter.com/v4nuto/status/1509878950046183440?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Are We Sure?

Listen when Oikawa says "nice kill!" he does NOT mean the same thing as the rest of them😭 https://t.co/bXL5TqouHz — Tani✨ ia (@MiyeowOmi) March 31, 2022

Something Here Is Not Like the Others

Duck and Cover

https://twitter.com/kurooshoto/status/1509587581977174021?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Wait, What?

“oikawa sneak” now why did y’all forget about this https://t.co/oCp2xgv8AZ pic.twitter.com/HyR1P278cr — not a frank ocean stan (@OPENMlND) March 31, 2022

Rest in Peace

https://twitter.com/adhdreki/status/1509555451716939783?ref_src=twsrc^tfw

Any Last Words?

pov you are about to die at the hands of animanga's worst villain, oikawa tooru pic.twitter.com/Dq1EuPrLup — Z (@PanamiKento) April 1, 2022

Could You Imagine?