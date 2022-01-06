Haikyuu Will Stream Season Four’s English Dub Sooner Than We Thought

Haikyuu is one of the biggest examples of sports anime around, focusing on the world of young volleyballers as they attempt to pull their way to the top of the food chain. With 2022 set to see a number of new announcements, the fourth season of the television show will be arriving on Blu-ray this March, though the English dub that will be released on this physical media might be arriving far sooner for hungry fans following the series.

2022 is set to be a big year for Haikyu! not just with the release of the new English Dub, but also with a number of projects set to revolve around the popular sports franchise. At Jump Festa 2022, the series announced that to celebrate the Shonen’s tenth anniversary, Haikyu! will see ten new projects arrive, with a number of them already being announced as a part of the event. Featuring events such as an art exhibit and a stage play, there are still a handful of announcements that have yet to be revealed, with many theorizing that one of these will be an announcement for a fifth season of the franchise.

Rumors are swirling that Sentai Filmworks’ Blu-Ray, which is set to release in March, will hit following Haikyu!’s fourth season English Dub hitting streaming service earlier this year, though the series has yet to reveal what the specific date would be for this.

If you’re unfamiliar with the fast-paced story of Haikyu! and its recent story, the synopsis of the fourth season of the series reads as such:

“Once again, determination and teamwork have helped the Karasuno High School volleyball team to qualify for the upcoming Nationals. Then, just as everything is starting to gel, the team is temporarily broken apart as two members are asked to attend special training camps, with Kageyama attending the prestigious All-Japan camp and Tsukishima invited to a special camp for first-years in Miyagi. While the rest of the Karasuno team doggedly continues their own practice matches, Hinata feels that he’s being left behind. His audacious solution, crashing the rookie training camp, catches everyone off guard, yet he somehow manages to talk his way into being allowed to stay… even if it is only watching from the sidelines. And that change of perspective may be just what Hinata needs to advance his game up to the next level in HAIKYU!! – TO THE TOP!”

