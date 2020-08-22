Viral Video Mashes Together Anime's Best Animation Styles Into One

Throughout the decades of its existence, anime has ventured into a ton of new territory, and one commercial for a Japanese television station has attempted to accomplish the impossible by creating an animation that captures nearly all the different art styles that have been used throughout the years across too many series to count! In recent years, animation for anime has varied greatly with some accessing traditional hand drawn two dimensional animation while others have taken a leap into the future by employing computer generated animation to help bring some of the biggest anime series running to life!

Animax Broadcast Japan is a streaming channel that plays anime twenty four hours a day, seven days a week and has aired such new and old classics like Ghost in The Shell: Stand In Complex, Astro Boy, and the anime series of Marvel including Wolverine, X-Men, and Iron Man! The commercial in question does a fantastic job of capturing the different generations of anime under one narrative, while promoting the Japanese television station that is known for its anime. While North America doesn't have the access to this channel that Japan has, as well as some other countries, there definitely is enough streaming services vying for your attention using the latest anime series.

Netflix, Crunchyroll, Funimation, HBO Max, Hulu, and others are all attempting to become the "king" of the anime market by housing classic anime series, as well as creating new series. Crunchyroll, for example, has some of the biggest classic series in their library such as Dragon Ball Super and One Piece, but has also ventured into new anime series of their own creation. Crunchyroll Originals, such as Tower of God and The God Of High School, have helped sell the streaming service to audiences around the world and it seems as if they have more series on the way!

As technology progresses and new animation techniques are found, we're looking forward to seeing how new anime series are brought to life. With the case of the Sony Pictures animated film of Spiderman: Into The Spiderverse, the company even went so far as to create a brand new style of animation, so we can definitely see the market changing quickly as time marches forward!

What do you think of this video that attempts to capture the entirety of anime's animation styles?

