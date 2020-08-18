Anime Stars Step Up to Defend Co-star Against Online Bullies

By Kofi Outlaw

Anime stars are stepping up to defend one of their own against online bullies. Actress Laura Stahl (The Promised Neverland) recently posted a heartfelt appeal, after she got harassed online about her bully role in the Rent a Girlfriend anime. Stahl received some harsh DM's just a day after announcing her involvement in the series and made the diplomatic move to remind anime fans that voice actors are not their characters. The call has echoed across anime's voice actor community, many of whom have stepped up to show support for Stahl by posting their own "reminders" to anime fans to keep the actors separate from the work.

It's a subject that you wouldn't think needed "reminding" but apparently so. Scroll below for a look at the famous anime voice actors backing Laura Stahl's message:

How It Started

This is what Laura Stahl (Rent a Girlfriend, Promised Neverland, Pokemon, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure) posted about the online harassment she was receiving. See below for the anime stars who rallied to her side! 

prevnext

Erica Mendez

The Final Fantasy VII Remake and Pokemon, star was quick to jump to her Promised Neverland co-star's defense. What else would Emma do for Ray?

prevnext

Robbie Daymond

The Baki and Ghost of Tsushima voice actor is trying to assure his colleague - and the fandom of how voice actors should be treated. 

prevnext

Erika Harlacher

The Seven Deadly Sins, Promised Neverland and Hunter x Hunter actress is shining a spotlight on the harassment actors get over anime character relationships.   

prevnext

Cassandra L. Morris

The Persona 5 and Sword Art Online actress says that missing Anime Expo had fans extra aggro this year. That and 2020 in general...

prevnext

Faye Mata

The Sailor Moon actress offered support and her own experience dealing with The Rising of the Shield Hero trolls. 

prevnext
0comments

Morgan Berry

The My Hero Academia and Black Clover actress didn't mince words when calling out trolls. 

prev

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.

Start the Conversation

of