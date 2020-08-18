Anime Stars Step Up to Defend Co-star Against Online Bullies
Anime stars are stepping up to defend one of their own against online bullies. Actress Laura Stahl (The Promised Neverland) recently posted a heartfelt appeal, after she got harassed online about her bully role in the Rent a Girlfriend anime. Stahl received some harsh DM's just a day after announcing her involvement in the series and made the diplomatic move to remind anime fans that voice actors are not their characters. The call has echoed across anime's voice actor community, many of whom have stepped up to show support for Stahl by posting their own "reminders" to anime fans to keep the actors separate from the work.
It's a subject that you wouldn't think needed "reminding" but apparently so. Scroll below for a look at the famous anime voice actors backing Laura Stahl's message:
How It Started
I announced Rent a Girlfriend yesterday. I know my character isn’t nice. She’s the antagonist. It’s a story device. The dub hasn’t even dropped yet. Can we at least wait until then to send messages telling me how horrible I am?
...it’s my birthday.
See y’all tomorrow.— Laura Stahl (@laura_stahl) August 12, 2020
Usually I handle hate mail quietly. I’m grateful for fans and the anime scene. But waking up to a box full of “You’re a horrible person” on your birthday you’re already spending working alone in a room is a lot.
I know I play a bully. Please don’t be one.
I still love y’all.— Laura Stahl (@laura_stahl) August 12, 2020
This is what Laura Stahl (Rent a Girlfriend, Promised Neverland, Pokemon, Jojo's Bizarre Adventure) posted about the online harassment she was receiving. See below for the anime stars who rallied to her side!
Erica Mendez
ACTORS. ARE. NOT. THEIR. CHARACTERS.
I can’t believe this still needs to be repeated. Laura is one of the most amazing people I know. Anyone who jumps to equate her to a toxic character she voices isn’t deserving of her kindness.
Please re-assess yourself. https://t.co/7DQHAadNOb— Erica Mendez (@tsunderica) August 12, 2020
The Final Fantasy VII Remake and Pokemon, star was quick to jump to her Promised Neverland co-star's defense. What else would Emma do for Ray?
Robbie Daymond
The worst voices can be the loudest. I know you know that, but I also know it doesn’t stop the hurt. Your peers & fans support you. Now...— Robbie Daymond (@robbiedaymond) August 12, 2020
DRINK THEIR TEARS! CONSUME THEIR FRAIL MISPLACED BITTERNESS! FEED UPON THEIR HATRED & LAUGH AT THE STARLESS NIGHT SKY AS YOU BECOME STRONGER!
I ❤️ u guys a ton & enjoy interacting w/ you when I can, but please understand that I get hundreds of DMs & emails per month. I read most of them & a large % are requests for voice lines, videos & autographs. While I’d love to reply to them all, it’d be a literal full-time job.😞— Robbie Daymond (@robbiedaymond) August 18, 2020
The Baki and Ghost of Tsushima voice actor is trying to assure his colleague - and the fandom of how voice actors should be treated.
Erika Harlacher
Curious fan: Who do you ship~?
Me: Well I'm not saying it's canon but personally I like these two, they make me happy 🥰
Random people: that isN'T THE SHIP I LIKE YOU SHE WITCH HOW DARE YOU
😬 This is why I give disclaimers of "I like all ships~~~" nowadays, sigh 😅— Erika Harlacher (@ErikaHarlacher) August 18, 2020
The Seven Deadly Sins, Promised Neverland and Hunter x Hunter actress is shining a spotlight on the harassment actors get over anime character relationships.
Cassandra L. Morris
We're all still triggered there was no Anime Expo this year.— Cassandra L Morris @ Cult Meeting (@SoCassandra) August 18, 2020
The Persona 5 and Sword Art Online actress says that missing Anime Expo had fans extra aggro this year. That and 2020 in general...
Faye Mata
I'm sorry. I'm sure you have a great performance, too. I've been attacked a few times by randos for playing Malty in Shield Hero. Some people really refer to me by no other name but 'Bitch' (relevant to Malty). If you EVER want to talk about this/vent, I'm here for you, Laura.— Faye Mata 💙 (@FayeMata) August 12, 2020
The Sailor Moon actress offered support and her own experience dealing with The Rising of the Shield Hero trolls.
Morgan Berry
WHOA. WTF.
People suck!! You don’t deserve that crap. I am so so sorry :(
You are amazing and you are loved by so many, including myself. You truly deserve the best ❤️— Morgan Berry (@TheMorganBerry) August 13, 2020
The My Hero Academia and Black Clover actress didn't mince words when calling out trolls.
