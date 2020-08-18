Anime Stars Step Up to Defend Co-star Against Online Bullies

Anime stars are stepping up to defend one of their own against online bullies. Actress Laura Stahl (The Promised Neverland) recently posted a heartfelt appeal, after she got harassed online about her bully role in the Rent a Girlfriend anime. Stahl received some harsh DM's just a day after announcing her involvement in the series and made the diplomatic move to remind anime fans that voice actors are not their characters. The call has echoed across anime's voice actor community, many of whom have stepped up to show support for Stahl by posting their own "reminders" to anime fans to keep the actors separate from the work.

It's a subject that you wouldn't think needed "reminding" but apparently so. Scroll below for a look at the famous anime voice actors backing Laura Stahl's message: