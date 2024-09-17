New Anime Sale Makes a Fan-Favorite Fantasy Series 80% Off

It has never been cheaper to own Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon than now.

Being an anime fan is expensive. Between streaming services and convention passes, the hobby can add up very fast. That isn't even counting the cost of anime goods including DVDs and Blu-rays. It can cost a pretty penny to bring home your favorite series, but one sale is making that easier for fantasy lovers. After all, Amazon has a big deal on anime right now, and it has made one of J.C. Staff's biggest series less than $16.

Right now, you can take home the first season of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon for about $15. That means the complete season is nearly 80% off right now; Usually, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon season one will set you back about $60, so you are going to want to nab this deal while you can. Amazon Prime users can get free shipping, and if you want a used copy of the anime, the price dips down to $13 for season one.

Why You Should Watch Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon

If you are not familiar with this fantasy anime, well – the name of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon is very misleading. You might expect the anime to be a mindless ecchi title, but series creator Fujino Omori likes to subvert our expectations. The fantasy adventure drummed up lots of buzz in 2013 thanks to its name, but don't let it fool you.

Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon tells the story of Bell Cranel, a teenage adventurer who aspires to be as strong as Ais Wallenstein, a famous swordswoman across the city of Orario. His love of Ai gives Bell a special ability that allows him to level up his powers quickly, and the world takes notice. A harem of girls end up joining Bell on his journey, but the boy just has eyes for Ais. If there is any girl the adventurer wants to woo, it is Ais, but Bell has a long way to go before his power can impress her.

Back in April 2015, Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon made its anime debut under J.C. Staff, and the series is ongoing. To date, the show has four seasons under its belt, and a fifth season is on the horizon. October 2024 will usher in the premiere of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon season five. So honestly, there has never been a better time to check out the popular (and often misunderstood) fantasy comedy!

Have you checked out Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? What anime are you wanting to add to your collection?