A lost Cartoon Network classic animated series is finally getting its own proper streaming release 23 years after it first began, and it’s going to be available completely for free. It’s been a tumultuous few years for Warner Bros. Animation and their classic library as not only is the future of it even more uncertain following the Skydance merger, but their properties had since moved to other streaming services. Though Tubi has really been coming through in the last year specifically.

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Tubi has been launching Warner Bros. Animation’s classic cartoon library on a rotational schedule through the past year or so, and a new wave of releases is gearing up for their launch on the free streaming service this December. It’s been announced by the platform’s social media account that beginning on December 1st, Duck Dodgers is going to be available for streaming. Marking the first time it’s been available in this way in quite some time.

Duck Dodgers Confirms December 2026 Tubi Streaming Launch

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Duck Dodgers will be coming to Tubi on December 1st alongside the streaming releases of MAD, Wacky Races, and Xiaolin Showdown. It’s yet to be revealed how long it’s going to be available to watch on the platform, but it’s going to be totally free. Given how some of the other series have only been available for a few months at a time, it’s best to jump back into the classic series now before it’s too late. And you’re definitely going to want to as it’s a hidden gem of the 2000s era of Cartoon Network.

Based on the original Looney Tunes short, “Duck Dodgers of the 24th 1/2 Century,” Duck Dodgers made its full series debut with Cartoon Network in 2003. Running for a couple of seasons before it eventually came to an end in 2005, and expanding on that original idea, Daffy Duck stars as the titular Duck Dodgers alongside his trusty Space Cadet Porky. The two go on all sorts of space adventures with many of them facing off against Martian threats. But it had a whole life of its own with all sorts of fun moments you’re going to want to see again.

Why You Need to Watch Duck Dodgers

Image Courtesy of Warner Bros. Animation

Duck Dodgers had a ton of fun with its premise because while it might have been inspired by the Looney Tunes short, it wasn’t just limited to interactions with other Looney Tunes franchise characters. The series expanded the world around Dodgers, and made references to other major shows at the time such as Samurai Jack, had cameos from famous bands such as Megadeth, and even had a full episode where he became a member of the Green Lantern Corps for a brief time.

The Looney Tunes have been in the midst of a major pop culture resurgence in the past few years thanks to the success of new projects such as Coyote vs. Acme and The Day The Earth Blew Up. But with the loss of Eric Bauza the future of it all remains uncertain. The best way to enjoy it all for now is to seek out classics like this one, and watch it all from the very beginning. Are you going to check out Duck Dodgers on Tubi? Let us know your thoughts about it in the comments.