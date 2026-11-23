One of Shonen Jump‘s best new anime releases has now set a date for its Season 2 return to screens next year, so it’s time to get ready. Shonen Jump has had a lot of its newer titles getting their own official anime adaptations over the past year or so, but one of them has stood out a s being one of the more unique anime releases yet. That’s the case for the adaptation taking on Yuki Suenaga and Takamasa Moue’s Akane-banashi, and it’s coming back for its second season soon.

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Akane-banashi made its initial debut for the anime’s first season earlier this Spring, and was such a hit that it was quickly confirmed that a second season was already in the works. After teasing it here and there over the past few months, the official social media for the series has now confirmed a January 9th release date for Akane-banashi Season 2 in Japan. But its international release plans have yet to be revealed as of this time.

When Does Akane-banashi Season 2 Come Out?

Akane-banashi is currently scheduled to make its broadcast debut in Japan on January 9th, and will be coming to platforms such as Netflix in the region starting on January 10th as part of the Winter 2027 anime schedule. It’s yet to be revealed as to whether or not the franchise will be available to check out on the same platform in the United States, but you can catch up with the first season now streaming with both Netflix and for free on its official YouTube channel as of this time. It could be the same case for its coming season as well.

The production staff from the first season is set to return with Ayumu Watanabe directing Akane-banashi Season 2 for ZEXCS with scripts provided by Michiro Tsukiya, character designs provided by Kii Tanakam and music composed by Akio Izutsu. The voice cast from the first season are set to reprise their respective roles as well, and a few new additions to the cast include the likes of Taku Yashiro as Asagao Konjakutei and Yoji Ueda as Hassho Tsubakiya. And there’s plenty to look forward to in the coming episodes.

What’s New for Akane-banashi Season 2?

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The end of the first season saw Akane promoted to Zenza status, and now that’s the focus of the next step on her journey with Akane-banashi Season 2. She’s going to learn more about the art of Rakugo and understand her own style with it by observing even more new allies and rivals in the coming arc. She’s about to enter a whole new league of talent, and find out whether or not she will sink or swim in this art form. And find out whether or not all her success to this point had been a fluke.

This wasn’t the only new Shonen Jump series to make its debut with a new anime through the year thus far, but it’s certainly one of the most interesting when stacked up with all of the other debuts. Akane has been one of the most compelling protagonists, and that’s even more true thanks to its successful anime translation of the manga so far. But what are you hoping to see in Akane-banashi Season 2? Let us know all of your thoughts in the comments.