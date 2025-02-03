AnimeJapan 2025 Reveals Poll Frontrunners for Next Anime Adaptation

One of the biggest and most exciting times of the year for manga readers is AnimeJapan’s annual poll to see what up-and-coming manga series fans want to see animated. Other than just being an incredible way for fans to connect with each other and gush about their favorite series, this poll offers manga readers an opportunity to show production studios that they will always turn out to support the properties they love.

The poll is still ongoing and is set to close on February 12th, 2025. Fans from all over the world are welcome to participate, which truly puts into perspective how much of a global phenomenon the anime and manga industries have become. As of writing, there’s still plenty of time before the final results are decided, but the top ten series are:

The One Within the Villainess

Usotsuki! Gokuou-kun

Gokurakugai

Nue’s Exorcist

Phantom Busters

Girl Meets Rock!

Firefly Wedding

Ugly Duckling of the Entertainment District

Kindergarten Wars

Love Bullet.

The 2025 frontrunners for this poll are mostly unsurprising, featuring a variety of series from every manga-reading demographic that fans want to see adapted.

AnimeJapan’s “Manga We Want To See Animated” Poll Has Had a Major Impact In the Past

While it could be coincidental, AnimeJapan’s previous polls have been successful in pushing studios to take notice of budding, ongoing manga series. Previous “Hall of Famers” or manga series that ranked 1st when voting concluded include Dangers In My Heart, which received an anime adaptation from Shin-Ei Animation in 2023. Others include Senpai Is an Otokonoko, which received an anime adaptation from Project No. 9 in July 2024, and Komi Can’t Communicate, which received an anime adaptation from Netflix and OLM Team Kojima in 2021. Each of these series has been a huge success following the release of their anime adaptations, especially Komi Can’t Communicate, which has become a mainstream shonen rom-com.

While there’s no true guarantee that any of this year’s nominees will receive a proper anime adaptation if they place first, there’s still a decent chance that they’ll be noticed. While Gokurakugai seems to be an obvious choice with how well it fits into what modern anime fans are enjoying, something like Love Bullet, an underdog action-oriented Yuri series, also has the potential to be adapted into a unique, visually stunning anime. As previously mentioned, fans interested in voting for their favorite series among the nominees can do so through AnimeJapan 2025’s official website.

Source: AnimeJapan 2025