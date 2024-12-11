Gokurakugai Goes on Unexpected Hiatus as It Teases Nei’s Dark Past

Gokurakugai is a supernatural manga published monthly in Shueisha’s shonen manga magazine Jump Square. The series released its final chapter of the year, focusing on Nei Takarai, a Maga killer working in the same organization as Miss Tao and Alma. Nei is a skilled fighter and takes on as many missions as possible. However, this latest mission proves to be more challenging than ever as her past comes back to haunt her. After the intense Utsuru Arc, Tao and Alma soon hop on to another mission upon Nitta’s request.

Videos by ComicBook.com

This time, the mission involves a haunted mansion, Nei’s previous house. The duo meets her at the entrance when they plan to investigate the cause of supernatural deaths. Although Nei doesn’t live there anymore, she drops by the place every now and then. She joins Tao and Alma, hoping to find the truth despite being afraid. While Gokurakugai Chapter 23 ends on a major cliffhanger, the manga has taken a one-month break. The next chapter will be released on February 3, 2025. The reason behind the hiatus isn’t made public, but it’s likely due to creator Yuto Sano’s schedule and the New Year, much like in 2024.

SHUEISHA

What Happens in Gokurakugai Chapter 23?

The group splits into two as Tao wanders around the mansion on her own while Nei and Alma run across an unknown enemy. Tao sees Nei’s childhood picture with a woman who looks like her mother. The mansion is flooded with Magas, and it doesn’t take long for all three of them to fight those monsters. Alma and Tao fend off the monsters before requesting Nei to move to the second floor.

However, she is shocked to see a familiar person in the room. The man is someone she met in her childhood, and it’s clear there’s bad blood between them. He reprimands her for being late before admitting he killed her family ten years ago. Nei is furious and unsheaths her sword before threatening to kill him. The half-Maga provokes her on purpose and even calls her a brat.

SHUEISHA

What Is the Identity of the Scar-Faced Man?

The man’s name is unknown, but he’s a member of Yomi’s “family.” The scar-faced man is likely a half-Maga like Katana and Utsuru. Judging by the way he talks to Nei, there’s more to know about their relationship. Nothing about Nei was known before this arc. Even her obsession with taking on several missions hints at something deeper. While the man doesn’t show remorse after killing her family, he treats her like a junior in the family.

Gokurakugai Chapter 24 should begin the fight between the two, but it’s evident that the mysterious man is much stronger. Yomi’s family holds a lot of secrets, and they have been appearing one by one ever since the beginning. Yomi has gathered them together for selfish reasons, but they all appear to have their own goals. The man keeps his distance from the family, but he’s more than eager to talk to Nei, even though he’s arrogant about it.