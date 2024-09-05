Anime Streaming Data Proves The Apothecary Diaries Is Taking Over 2024

The Apothecary Diaries is a series that many didn't see coming in terms of its runaway popularity. The original novel series that introduced Maomao had a large enough fanbase but there weren't as many that believed it would runaway as one of the biggest anime arrivals of 2023. Following a wildly successful first season, a second season has already been confirmed by Toho Animation Studio and a new breakdown has revealed that The Apothecary Diaries is topping the streaming charts.

In a recent interview, The Apothecary Diaries' director, Norihiro Naganuma, discussed the success that the series has seen since it unveiled its first season, "I think it's clear there's a lot of international interest in The Apothecary Diaries. I think vibrance is one of the keywords that come to mind when I think about an international audience. I really tried to think about how we could make a drama between characters in such a small amount of time. It's not just about the movement of characters, of course, or even our use of color. There are many different ways you express and enhance emotions for the audience."

(Photo: OLM)

The Apothecary Diaries is Number One

The outlet ABEMA has recently revealed its "half-year ranking" for 2024, confirming that The Apothecary Diaries is at the top for "Most Views" for new anime series on streaming platforms. Alongside the Toho production, some well-known anime adaptations are also present, proving which franchises were able to become successes. Here are the top five picks for the top streaming anime series:

1.) The Apothecary Diaries

2.) Frieren: Beyond Journey's End

3.) Mashle: Magic & Muscles

4.) Delicious in Dungeon

5.) Classroom Of The Elite Season 3

If you haven't had the chance to catch The Apothecary Diaries, the first season is available to stream on Crunchyroll. Here's how the streaming service describes the runaway hit anime adaptation, "Maomao lived a peaceful life with her apothecary father. Until one day, she's sold as a lowly servant to the emperor's palace. But she wasn't meant for a compliant life among royalty. So when imperial heirs fall ill, she decides to step in and find a cure! This catches the eye of Jinshi, a handsome palace official who promotes her. Now, she's making a name for herself solving medical mysteries!"

Via ABEMA