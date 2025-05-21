The Apothecary Diaries Creator’s New Manga Crosses Major Milestone

While The Apothecary Diaries‘ second season continues to enthrall fans with all-new medical mysteries and more of Maomao and Jinshi’s slow-burning yet steamy romance, the series’ creator, Natsu Hyuga, is making waves with an all-new series. Launched in Hana to Yume in August 2021, Natsu Hyuga’s new shojo manga, The Failure at God School, already seems to be a major hit in the making, and it just celebrated a major milestone that proves the series needs an anime adaptation as soon as possible.

Videos by ComicBook.com

A recent post on X by Hana to Yume’s official handle revealed that The Failure at God School has surpassed 1 million copies in circulation. The post was accompanied by the cover of Hana to Yume Volume 12/2025, which prominently features Nagi, the protagonist of The Failure at God School, on the cover in celebration of the milestone. The series has so far been compiled into 11 volumes, with Volume 1 having made its way to English audiences via Yen Press just recently on March 25th, 2025.

Natsu Hyuga’s The Failure at God School Reaches 1 Million Milestone

In contrast to The Apothecary Diaries, which is more targeted at seinen audiences, Natsu Hyuga’s new manga The Failure at God School is a classic supernatural shojo tale, though not without Hyuga’s flair for the dramatic. The series is illustrated by Modomu Akagawara and essentially revolves around a young girl named Nagi, who is born completely ordinary and powerless in a world where gods are commonplace.

OLM – Toho

Every other person, including her own brother, possesses powers in this world that Nagi is far removed from, that is, until she catches the eye of a god named Tsukuyomi. Somehow, Nagi finds herself enrolled in an elite god school with the fate of her family’s almost decrepit shrine resting on her shoulders and her ability to be certified as a god.

The Failure at God School draws instant similarities to shojo hits like Julietta Suzuki’s Kamisama Kiss and Tachibana Higuchi’s Gakuen Alice, and it’s no surprise that the series is already hitting major milestones since its English release. Now, all that remains is for The Failure at God School to get an anime of its own, and judging by its rising popularity, it hopefully won’t be too long till Natsu Hyuga has another hit anime adaptation under the belt.

Source: @HanaYume on X.