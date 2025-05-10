The Apothecary Diaries Season 2 Hit Has Disappointing News for Fans

The Apothecary Diaries‘ second season has by far been one of the most captivating anime to release this season, and for good reason – everything from the characters to the story has been handled flawlessly and has perfectly delivered on everything that was built up when Season 1 came to an end. Unfortunately, though, even if the series has been on a successful streak, its recent accolades couldn’t protect it from being plagued with production delays. As posted by the official X (formerly Twitter) account for The Apothecary Diaries, Season 2, Episode 19, which was originally scheduled to release on May 16th, will be pushed out a week, and air on May 23rd.

Videos by ComicBook.com

While delays can be frustrating, The Apothecary Diaries hasn’t been hit with many production issues in the past, and the team producing the series has done a great job keeping fans updated on when they can finally see more of Maomao and Jinshi. In fact, this delay was anticipated by OLM, who originally announced the episode’s release date being adjusted in late April 2025 on their official website. That initial announcement stated, ““The broadcast of ‘The Pharmacist’s Monologue’ on Friday, May 16, 2025, will be suspended due to program scheduling. Instead, a special episode of The Apothecary Diaries will be broadcast for free on the ABEMA Anime Channel from 11 pm on Friday, May 16th!”

OLM – Toho

Even If Episode 19 Is Delayed, Fans Still Get New Apothecary Diaries Content on May 16

While the mainline story won’t be continuing until May 23, to compensate for the delay, OLM has confirmed that in place of Episode 19, there will instead be a special bonus episode released for free on the ABEMA Anime Channel. The special will feature the voice actors of Jinshi, Gaoshun, and Basen – Takeo Otsuka, Katsuyuki Konishi and Tatsumaru Tachibana, respectively – as well as revealing brand-new voice talent that will be joining the cast going into the next arc of the season. Additionally, the next volume in The Apothecary Diaries original novel series, Volume 16, will be releasing in Japan on May 30, 2025 as well, so fans of the franchise will be getting their fill before summer officially rolls around.

Quickly approaching 250,000 reviews on Crunchyroll with a 4.9 rating and an impressive 8.84 and ranking in at #28 (#908 in overall popularity) on MyAnimeList, it goes without saying that The Apothecary Diaries is taking the world by storm. The series’ compelling mysteries and historical backdrop make it infectiously alluring, and the intrigue following much of its core cast has audiences from every corner of the anime community hooked. While there has been no confirmation whether there will be a third season to follow-up the anime’s current success, there’s still plenty more mysteries for Maomao to solve that fans can indulge in before the spring anime season comes to an end.

Source: The Apothecary Diaries on X (Formerly Twitter)



