“They Were Tasteful and Elegant”: The Apothecary Diaries Stars Shed Light On Its Steamiest Scene

The Apothecary Diaries’ anime, based on Natsu Hyuuga’s light novel, is set in an ancient Chinese court following Maomao, a genius, sharp-witted girl with incredible knowledge in apothecary and a hobby for solving mysteries. Season 2 continues her daily life at the Inner Court as she continues to serve Concubine Gyokuyu temporarily after finding out about her pregnancy. However, since Maomao basically works for Jinshi, he is allowed to get her help whenever needed. In the second season, Jinshi is determined to reveal his true identity to her, even if it’s a secret that no one should know about.

While the first season confirmed he belongs to the royal family, the second season revealed he’s actually the Crown Prince, the rightful heir to the throne. Since the Emperor doesn’t have a prince now, the next in line for the throne has to be his younger brother. However, Jinshi’s identity is supposed to be a secret, and Maomao knows that learning his secret from his mouth will have severe consequences, so she wishes to avoid it. During a hunting trip where they were attacked and fell down a waterfall. A series of events led to Maomao finding out that Jinshi isn’t an eunuch. It’s by far the steamiest scene in the anime and was done quite beautifully in the anime.

The Apothecary Diaries Stars Discuss the Famous Frog Scene in a Recent Event

On May 10th, the Machi★Asobi vol.28 event was held in Tokushima, Japan, where The Apothecary Diaries anime took a special stage. The voice actors of Maomao (Aoi Yuki) and Jinshi (Takeo Otsuka) reflect on the second season so far and answer several questions about the anime. The interview was shared by the official US website of Oricon News on May 14th. Yuki points out how things are getting intense in the second season, and she recommends rewatching the first season.

She also said, “There were intimate scenes, but they were tasteful and elegant, never crude — I really loved that direction.” Otsuka added how he struggled with the approach, “I kept wondering, how far should I go with it?” He later added, “He’s changing how he faces his role and restrictions, which affects how he interacts with Maomao.”

Yuki continued, “The story unfolds from both Maomao’s and Jinshi’s perspectives. There are things Maomao alone can’t resolve. It’s going to be intense!” The second season is currently in a crucial phase, with Maomao being taken to an unknown village by Suirei and Suiren. It has been several days since she went missing, but Jinshi has no clue where to find her.

Furthermore, Concubine Loulan has escaped the Inner Court, which is considered treason. Jinshi knows that both Loulan’s and Maomao’s disappearances are linked, but he can’t put a finger on it. However, he may be in for a shock when he learns about Loulan’s real identity. As the story continues, the true reason behind the two sisters will also unravel.

