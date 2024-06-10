Arcane Season One Blu-ray, DVD Announced

It won't be long before Arcane takes over our brains yet again. In just a few months, the series will return to Netflix with season two, and now Arcane is prepping a special visit back to season one. After all, GKIDS Films announced today it has licensed Arcane for home release, so season one will be heading to your shelves ASAP.

Earlier today, GKIDS let fans know the good news with a simple post to social media. "GKIDS is proud to announce the acquisition of global home entertainment rights to Season 1 of the worldwide phenomenon, Arcane. We will release a full product array, including 4K, later this year."

As you can see, Arcane season one will get a full treatment at GKIDS, and fans are definitely eager to hear the news. It is no secret that Arcane is a Netflix exclusive, and over the years, the streaming service has been resistant to home video drops. It seems Studio Fortiche and Riot Games were able to secret a Blu-ray, DVD release for Arcane in the lead up to season two. So collectors, you can go ahead and start saving now!

(Photo: GKIDS Films)

If you are not familiar with Arcane, the animated series got its start on Netflix in November 2021, and it became a quick hit. The show is regarded as one of Netflix's best originals as well as a top-notch video game adaptation. After all, Arcane is set against the lore from League of Legends, and its two leads are popular characters from the game.

For those who want to check out Arcane ASAP, you can find season one on Netflix now. The show's second season is set to drop on November 2024. So for more info on the series, you can read the official synopsis of Arcane below:

"Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities."

Will you be bringing Arcane season one home on video? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!