Arcane Fans Rallying Against Season 2 Leak Ahead of Netflix Debut

The brilliant team behind Arcane has spent the last few years pouring their lives into the series. Back in November 2021, the world watched as Studio Fortiche brought its best forward with the Netflix original. Arcane might be one of the site’s best originals, and of course, all eyes are on season two. Arcane is set to return at last this November, but sadly, it seems the show has joined a big list of leaked series.

Earlier this week, social media was left stunned when torrent sites began posting unreleased episodes of top-name anime series. From Ranma 1/2 to Dandadan and even Terminator Zero, few series were spared. By now, the leaks – which popped up on 4chan – have released full seasons ahead of their official release. Now, it appears that Arcane has joined the mix with other big-name projects gunning for Netflix.

At this time, up to five episodes of Arcane season two have been leaked, but the fandom is not letting this tragedy impact its excitement. From e-sport faves to animation experts, the Arcane fandom is rallying against the leaks. For years, the team at Studio Fortiche has spent countless hours working on Arcane, and season two is meant to be a special piece of the series. As the final part of Arcane, season two will answer plenty of fan questions all while fleshing out the worlds of Vi and Jinx. The world owes it to the creators at Studio Fortiche to watch the series as intended. And as you can see below, the League of Legends fandom is rallying behind the Netflix series in light of this unthinkable leak.

If you are not familiar with Arcane, you have plenty of time to catch up before season two debuts on Netflix in November. Season one is now streaming, and GKIDS will be releasing a variety of Blu-rays for the show. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities.”

What do you make of this ongoing leak and its impact on Arcane? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram.

Don’t Engage, Y’all

Best thing you can do about the Arcane S2 leak is simply not interact with it, (muting helps a lot), thats what I'm going to do as out of respect for a lot of the hard working writers, artists and animators who worked on it. — Spideraxe (@Spideraxe30) August 8, 2024

Leaks Seriously Suck

Netflix has to have opps dude, Arcane S2 getting leaked like that is an absolute fucking tragedy and I hope everything gets taken down soon.



Leak culture is the worst thing ever, just let people release things the way they were intended — Carver Fisher (@carver_fisher) August 8, 2024

It’s on Sight

If I see any of these Arcane leaks before November it’s on sight pic.twitter.com/OVRaCIPSj2 — shelbi (@korra_alone) August 8, 2024

RED ALERT, RED ALERT

Me noticing Arcane is trending topic and thinking it's bc of a new teaser /// Me when I read it's because it got leaked



DO NOT SHARE THE LEAK, PEOPLE, OR I'LL SHOW UP AT YOUR HOUSE WITH AN UNSTABLE HEXCORE- #arcane pic.twitter.com/y3KBn3CUq7 — AzureVendetta❄️ (@SapphireMaya_) August 8, 2024

We’re Out Touching Grass

me reconnecting with nature to avoid arcane leaks pic.twitter.com/Zfc6JeLOFW — ruan (@bigsisvi) August 8, 2024

Studio Fortiche Deserves Better

friendly reminder that fortiche team worked for more than six years to give us arcane pic.twitter.com/ONM93Lr4CB — sunny 🦇 JINXTOBER (@GETJllNXED) August 8, 2024

Think of the Creators

people who leaked and who are willingly watching the arcane leaks spreading them: you're incredibly disrespectful towards animators. we always say we have to boost artists, animation and more while acting like this. shame on you — sunny 🦇 JINXTOBER (@GETJllNXED) August 8, 2024

Say It Louder