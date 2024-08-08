Arcane Fans Rallying Against Season 2 Leak Ahead of Netflix Debut

The brilliant team behind Arcane has spent the last few years pouring their lives into the series. Back in November 2021, the world watched as Studio Fortiche brought its best forward with the Netflix original. Arcane might be one of the site’s best originals, and of course, all eyes are on season two. Arcane is set to return at last this November, but sadly, it seems the show has joined a big list of leaked series.
Earlier this week, social media was left stunned when torrent sites began posting unreleased episodes of top-name anime series. From Ranma 1/2 to Dandadan and even Terminator Zero, few series were spared. By now, the leaks – which popped up on 4chan – have released full seasons ahead of their official release. Now, it appears that Arcane has joined the mix with other big-name projects gunning for Netflix.
At this time, up to five episodes of Arcane season two have been leaked, but the fandom is not letting this tragedy impact its excitement. From e-sport faves to animation experts, the Arcane fandom is rallying against the leaks. For years, the team at Studio Fortiche has spent countless hours working on Arcane, and season two is meant to be a special piece of the series. As the final part of Arcane, season two will answer plenty of fan questions all while fleshing out the worlds of Vi and Jinx. The world owes it to the creators at Studio Fortiche to watch the series as intended. And as you can see below, the League of Legends fandom is rallying behind the Netflix series in light of this unthinkable leak.
If you are not familiar with Arcane, you have plenty of time to catch up before season two debuts on Netflix in November. Season one is now streaming, and GKIDS will be releasing a variety of Blu-rays for the show. So for more info on the series, you can read its official synopsis below:
“Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities.”
