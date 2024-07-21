Arcane Season 2 Gets First Full Clip from Netflix

Arcane fans have had a grueling wait since the conclusion of Season 1, but Netflix offered something new this morning to ease the pain. A trailer for the new season dropped last month, but now a full clip from Season 2 has also been released. The clip doesn’t offer fans much in the way of information about the plot, instead focusing on Heimerdinger attempting to sneak back into his own lab, as a confused Ekko tags along. The Yordle scientist makes code phrases up and sneaks through the ventilation system, leading Ekko to question “don’t you essentially own this place?”

The first clip from Arcane Season 2 can be found below.

While the new clip doesn’t offer much to go on in terms of story details, reception has been pretty positive so far! A lot of fans are already praising the interactions between Heimerdinger and Ekko. Of course, the animation has also gotten a lot of praise, but that’s not too surprising considering how much has already been heaped on this aspect of the show. The clip looks every bit as gorgeous as the first season did, and this is one case where it’s great to see more of the same.

The first season of Arcane released on Netflix in 2021, and was met with universal praise. The series managed to appeal to both hardcore League of Legends fans, as well as those less familiar with the game. Unfortunately, Season 2 is planned as the final one for the show, but Netflix is planning spin-offs, so there will be something to follow Arcane. Unfortunately, exact details are slim at the moment, so we’ll have to wait and see what the future holds.

With the new season of Arcane set to be released in November, there’s still a while to go, but it seems like the wait just might prove worth it. Between the first trailer and today’s clip, it seems like things are heading in a positive direction. Following a critically-acclaimed, award-winning first season can’t be an easy task for the show’s creators, but hopefully Arcane Season 2 will manage to end things on a high note.

