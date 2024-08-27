Arcane Hypes Season 2 With New Poster Starring Caitlyn

Netflix is gearing up for a big fall season, and part of its lineup includes Arcane. Studio Fortiche and the team are slated to bring Arcane back to life with season two in just a few months. When November hits, Arcane season two will bring Vi and Jinx back to life, and a new poster for the series is giving fans an update on how Caitlyn is doing.

As you can see below, the new poster for Arcane preps season two for a major hunt, and Caitlyn will be at its head. The character is on the hunt for Jinx, and Caitlyn will do just about anything to see this quarry in cuffs. After all, Caitlyn is one of the Enforcers in Arcane, and the group is not known for letting any wanted criminal run free.

Prepare yourself, cupcake.

Caitlyn returns in the final chapter of the award winning series, Arcane in November only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/UlFyDs5nFU — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 27, 2024

Clearly, Arcane season two has a lot on its plate, and Caitlyn will play a major role in its story. Jinx is still on the run after her ambush during the Bicentennial Progress Day, and Caitlyn was one of the few Enforcers to come out of the attack alive. With revenge on her brain, Caitlyn is more determined to take out Jinx now after letting the girl go once before. Not even her bond with Vi will convince Caitlyn to let bygones be bygones, so Jinx better be sleeping with one eye open.

If you are not caught up with Arcane ahead of season two, you are in luck! Netflix is streaming season one currently, so you can check out the League of Legends series there. So for those who want more info on Arcane, you can read its official synopsis below:

“Based on champions and lore from the League of Legends universe, Arcane follows the story of two orphaned sisters, Vi and Powder, as they fight to make a name for themselves in the derelict, underground alleyways of Zaun. Dreaming of a day when they can experience some of the wealth and opulence of the city of Piltover just above them, Vi, Powder, and friends undertake a seemingly simple heist that, unbeknownst to them, will forever alter their destinies and the fate of both cities.”

What do you make of this latest sneak-peek at Arcane? Are you excited to check out season two? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!