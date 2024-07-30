Kagurabachi Creator Is Very Ready for Arcane Season 2

Takeru Hokazono is flying high as the manga artist weaved the Shonen Jump revenge story that has taken the world by storm in Kagurabachi. While no word has been released regarding Kagurabachi receiving its own anime adaptation, it is a very safe bet that the shonen series will hit the small screen. Hokazono remains hard at work on the manga but that doesn’t mean the artist isn’t taking the opportunity to check out media outside of the anime world. Netflix’s Arcane will return this fall on the streaming service and Takeru might just be one of the biggest fans of the League of Legends spin-off.

It’s been almost three years since the world was introduced to Arcane, the critically acclaimed animated series that took characters from the video game franchise and gave them a story that resonated with viewers. Focusing on characters Vi and Jinx, the series presented a world that saw an epic class war taking place with the main characters caught in the middle. Without diving into spoiler territory, the first season’s finale featured a cliffhanger that had viewers’ jaws hitting the floor. When season two arrives this November, it will both end the spin-off series as well as answer some big-hanging questions.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Kagurabachi x Arcane: A Match Made In Heaven

In a recent interview, Takeru Hokazono shared his excitement for Arcane’s second season, noting which aspects of the animated series he is most looking forward to, “I really enjoy the camera work in Arcane. I can’t wait for Season 2. Also, I’m excited to watch The Boys soon.”

If you have yet to dive into Kagurabachi, the series has achieved serious success with only a handful of chapters to its name. Here’s how Shueisha describes the runaway hit, “Young Chihiro spends his days training under his famous swordsmith father. One day he hopes to become a great sword-maker himself. The goofy father and the serious son–they thought these days would last forever. But suddenly, tragedy strikes. A dark day soaked in blood. Chihiro and his blade now live only for revenge. Epic sword battle action!”

Want to stay up to date on both Kagurabachi and Arcane? Follow along with Team Anime on ComicBook for all the latest updates on Jinx, Vi, and Chihiro, and hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

Via X