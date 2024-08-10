Arcane Season 2 Releases New Trailer: Watch

Arcane’s second season is set to make landfall on Netflix on November 2nd, bringing this current phase of Jinx and Vi’s story to a close. When the first season came to an end, it not only gave fans a legendary animated series but also gave viewers quite a cliffhanger. League of Legends fans have been waiting for years to see the siblings return and now, the animated series has released a new trailer that gives Arcane fans a better idea of what Jinx is up to following the first season finale.

While the second season was revealed by Netflix to be Arcane’s last, this doesn’t mean that League of Legends’ time in the animation world is over. Earlier this year, the co-creator of Arcane, Christian Linke, reassured fans by stating that while the second season might be the grand finale, this is only the beginning of the franchise. As Linke confirms, spin-offs are in the works to march League of Legends forward, “The story of Arcane wraps up with the second season. Arcane is just the beginning of our larger storytelling journey, and our partnership with the wonderful animation studio in Paris called Fortiche.”

Arcane Season 2 Trailer: Watch

The new trailer is titled “Enemy of My Enemy” and sees Jinx on the run from a new threat. Luckily, the mixed-up protagonist is saved by a familiar face, hinting at a big return for the second season that arrives this fall. Considering the critical and fan reception to season one, Arcane’s return is sure to be a big comeback for Netflix.

If you want a refresher for Arcane before season two arrives on Netflix this November, here’s how the streaming service describes the hit series based on the League of Legends franchise, “In the cities of Piltover and Zaun, tensions rise as inventors, hooligans, politicians, and crime lords grow increasingly dissatisfied with the constraints of a devastated society. With the situation on the verge of being unsustainable, two sisters steal an artifact of immeasurable power. Discovery and danger collide as heroes are born and bonds are broken. Will this power change the world? Or will it lead to ruin? This is the world of Arcane.”

