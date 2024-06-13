Arcane Season 2 Trailer Has Everything We Could've Wanted

Arcane is gearing up for another big premiere, and it would put things lightly to say fans are excited. If you did not realize, the hit animated series is set to return to Netflix this year. Arcane season two will launch in the fall, and now that its first trailer is live, fans are begging for a Time Machine to put them out of their misery.

I mean, honestly? We still have months to go before Arcane season two drops. We need it now, and as you can see below, the fandom is on board with the plea.

The hunt is on. #Arcane, the final season coming this November on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/9PpgXmBIEl — Arcane (@arcaneshow) June 11, 2024

In honor of Annecy Film Festival, Netflix brought Arcane season two to the event with a special panel. The behind-the-scenes look gave Riot Games and Studio Fortiche a chance to go over the expectations for season two. Of course, the teams topped everything off with a trailer for Arcane, and the reel brings our faves to life Vi and Jinx are mainstays in the reel, and we are shown other League of Legends characters like Warwick along the way.

In the slides below, you can get just a glimpse of how Arcane season two is sitting with fans, and all things look good. The animated series became a quick hit with season one, and Netflix has kept fans waiting on edge for more. Now, Arcane's second and final season is closing in, so netizens better brush up on the series ASAP.

Need more info on Arcane? No problem. You can check out the show's official synopsis below for more info:

"In the cities of Piltover and Zaun, tensions rise as inventors, hooligans, politicians, and crime lords grow increasingly dissatisfied with the constraints of a devastated society. With the situation on the verge of being unsustainable, two sisters steal an artifact of immeasurable power. Discovery and danger collide as heroes are born and bonds are broken. Will this power change the world? Or will it lead to ruin? This is the world of Arcane."

