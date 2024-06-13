Arcane Season 2 Trailer Has Everything We Could've Wanted
Arcane season two will premiere in Fall 2024.
Arcane is gearing up for another big premiere, and it would put things lightly to say fans are excited. If you did not realize, the hit animated series is set to return to Netflix this year. Arcane season two will launch in the fall, and now that its first trailer is live, fans are begging for a Time Machine to put them out of their misery.
I mean, honestly? We still have months to go before Arcane season two drops. We need it now, and as you can see below, the fandom is on board with the plea.
The hunt is on. #Arcane, the final season coming this November on @Netflix. pic.twitter.com/9PpgXmBIEl— Arcane (@arcaneshow) June 11, 2024
In honor of Annecy Film Festival, Netflix brought Arcane season two to the event with a special panel. The behind-the-scenes look gave Riot Games and Studio Fortiche a chance to go over the expectations for season two. Of course, the teams topped everything off with a trailer for Arcane, and the reel brings our faves to life Vi and Jinx are mainstays in the reel, and we are shown other League of Legends characters like Warwick along the way.
In the slides below, you can get just a glimpse of how Arcane season two is sitting with fans, and all things look good. The animated series became a quick hit with season one, and Netflix has kept fans waiting on edge for more. Now, Arcane's second and final season is closing in, so netizens better brush up on the series ASAP.
Need more info on Arcane? No problem. You can check out the show's official synopsis below for more info:
"In the cities of Piltover and Zaun, tensions rise as inventors, hooligans, politicians, and crime lords grow increasingly dissatisfied with the constraints of a devastated society. With the situation on the verge of being unsustainable, two sisters steal an artifact of immeasurable power. Discovery and danger collide as heroes are born and bonds are broken. Will this power change the world? Or will it lead to ruin? This is the world of Arcane."
What do you think about Arcane ahead of season two? Are you ready for the show's comeback? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!
We'll Be Watching
2nd season is last season? abit sad, but it looks so good though ❤️🔥— NinjaJessica (@TheNinjaJessica) June 12, 2024
Move It Along...!
WE NEED TO SKIP FORWARD TO NOVEMBER PLEASE AND THANK YOU. SOMEONE TIME TRAVEL THE WHOLE PLANET— jpallstarx (@JPxstar) June 11, 2024
Here We Go Again
OKAY I'LL WATCH SEASON 1 AGAIN FOR THE MILLIONTH TIME— iBUYPOWER (@iBUYPOWER) June 11, 2024
Turn the Clock Forward
Let it be November now pic.twitter.com/5S7co0b715— PRIMATE (@primateclan) June 11, 2024
Solemnly Swear
i promise to be completely normal about this for the next four months and also when it comes out and also for six years after— PC Game Pass (@XboxGamePassPC) June 11, 2024
Can It Though?
They might actually surpass this fight holy shit pic.twitter.com/NU4Gvpb7v0— Bino (@AnimeGuru100) June 11, 2024
What Do You Mean?
FINAL SEASON??????????????? pic.twitter.com/IeygAGTqGM— Atreides ⚡ (@Atreides_42) June 11, 2024
What Is Jinx Doing??
Sevika seems to be working with Jinx, she is using her gun and has an arm custom made by jinx too.
Jinx seems to be a revolution icon too, while viktor is starting his "evil journey"
This is gonna be WILD pic.twitter.com/9fX8J7vinN— Alex Lockheart (@AlexLockheart) June 11, 2024
You Can Try
sorry arcane season 2, my pain peaked here. you can’t hurt me anymore than you already have pic.twitter.com/51d9wSQ5dI— nate (@boysaviuh) June 5, 2024
Best of the Best
I just know that Arcane season 2 will be one of the best seasons ever— expurosion (@panos_expu) June 12, 2024
I also love how it the final season for the story of Vi and Jinx
Gotta love when writers have the freedom to close their story when they want to and are not forced to milk it for studios to earn more money pic.twitter.com/YRaTwM7KsB