Arcane’s Studio Really Wants to Make a Vagabond Anime

The animation industry is a tough one to crack, but for the team at Fortiche, they have bulldozed their way forward with fans. The French studio came to life in 2009, and recent hits like Arcane have put the company on the map. And now, the executives behind Fortiche are throwing their hat in the ring to tackle Vagabond.

So yeah, Fortiche has impeccable taste. Vagabond is a classic in the world of manga, and given what we’ve seen from Arcane, the studio would body an adaptation of the Takehiko Inoue series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Recently, Fortiche co-founder Pascal Charrue unpacked the studio’s dream of tackling Vagabond during a chat with Crunchyroll. It was there the artist was asked what project is considered a dream for Fortiche, and Vagabond was brought up in return.

“That’s a tough question. The first adaptation that comes to mind would be Vagabond by Takehiko Inoue,” Charrue explained.

“It’s a masterpiece with incredible depth and stunning artwork that would be fascinating to bring to life in animation. Although Naoki Urasawa’s works have already seen multiple adaptations, they remain a significant source of inspiration for us.”

If you are not familiar with Vagabond, the series dates back to 1998 as Inoue brought the series to Kodansha. The historical epic is inspired by Musashi Miyamoto, a legendary figure and swordsman from history. With more than 35 volumes to its name, Vagabond stands as one of manga’s greatest epics, and its detailed art has turned it into a classic amongst fans. Sadly, no anime adaptation of Vagabond has ever come to light, but Fortiche is willing to take on that responsibility. So maybe once Arcane season two has aired, Fortiche can get in touch with Inoue’s team.

Want to know more about Vagabond? You can read up on its official synopsis below to get all the details:

“At seventeen years of age, Miyamoto Musashi–still known by his childhood name, Shinmen Takezō–was a wild young brute just setting out along the way of the sword. In the aftermath of the epic Battle of Sekigahara, Takezō finds himself a fugitive survivor on the losing side of the war. Takezō’s vicious nature has made him an outcast even in his own village, and he is hunted down like an animal. At this crucial crossroads in Takezō’s life, an eccentric monk and a childhood friend are the only ones who can help him find his way.”

What do you make of this Vagabond pitch? Let us know what you think over on Twitter and Instagram. You can also hit me up @MeganPetersCB to share your take!