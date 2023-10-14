Archer Series Finale Event Release Date Announced

Archer has officially ended its run with FX with 14 seasons under its belt, but it will be coming to an end with the special series final event, Archer: Into the Cold, coming later this year! Archer Season 14 wrapped up its season with eight episodes under its belt, but the final episode left fans questioning whether or not it would be the end considering it left things hanging a big way. But thankfully it was confirmed to be far from the end of the series overall as there's one final event for the series coming to serve as the true ending.

The final moments of the Archer Season 14 finale teased that there could be a true final end for the Agency, and thankfully we'll see how this plays out for Archer and the other employees as Archer: Into the Cold will act as the special event for the series' full finale. Airing on FX Network on December 17th (which will then be available for streaming with Hulu), this finale will be the true cap to the story. Check out the teaser trailer announcement for Archer: Into the Cold below.

How to Watch Archer Season 14

Archer Season 14 kicked off its run earlier this Fall as Lana took over as the new head of the Agency, and with a new recruit named Zara Khan (voiced by Natalie Dew), Archer and the others found themselves in the middle of another jam that they brought an end to in the season. But as the episodes came to an end, the final moments teased that espionage agencies like The Agency will no longer be able to operate legally.

FX teases Archer Season 14 as such, "Archer and The Agency are finding their own way with Lana at the helm. Her goal is to make money while also making the world a better place, but she quickly finds out running a spy agency isn't so cut and dry." This series finale event has yet to reveal how long it will run for, but at least it will be premiering in just a couple more months before fans get to see how to all ends.

What are you hoping to see in Archer's series finale event? What did you think of the final season? Let us know all of your thoughts about it in the comments! You can even reach out to me directly about all things animation and other cool stuff @Valdezology on Twitter!