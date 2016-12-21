Netflix Strikes Deal to Make an Assassin's Creed Anime

✖

Netflix has made no bones about its interest in anime, and the company has expanded its original productions as such in the last few years. Fans were introduced to a slew of incoming anime series to Netflix's catalog, but there are still more just starting to be developed. And according to a new report, it turns out Netflix has struck a deal to make an anime series inspired by Assassin's Creed.

The information went live earlier today after it was announced a live-action adaptation of Assassin's Creed was being made under Netflix. A full report by Deadline shared more information on the deal, and the streaming giant has also negotiated plans to make an anime series based on the video game IP.

The deal was made with Ubisoft as part of an overarching content agreement. Netflix will be able to develop live-action, anime, and animated content based on the Assassin's Creed series. Currently, the first series to hit development is Netflix's live-action adaptation as it has already nabbed some behind-the-scenes talent.



“We’re excited to partner with Ubisoft and bring to life the rich, multilayered storytelling that Assassin's Creed is beloved for,” Peter Friedlander, a Vice President within Netflix, shared. “From its breathtaking historical worlds and massive global appeal as one of the best selling video game franchises of all time, we are committed to carefully crafting epic and thrilling entertainment based on this distinct IP and provide a deeper dive for fans and our members around the world to enjoy.”

This is not the first time Assassin's Creed has branched outside of its video game niche. A major Hollywood blockbuster did adapt the Ubisoft title years ago with Michael Fassbender at the helm. Assassin's Creed has also explored the world of manga thanks to a couple of special side stories.

