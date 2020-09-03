Assassin's Creed Manga Announces U.S. Release

✖

If you are looking for a new manga to read, Viz Media may have something for you next spring. The U.S. publisher confirmed it has plans to bring a special Assassin's Creed story to life. As ANN reports, the publisher will bring Assassin's Creed: Blade of Shao Jun to readers next year.

The report confirms Assassin's Creed will hit shelves in the U.S. on February 16, 2021. So if you want to get a gift for your Valentine, this manga might be a good option for you.

A previous report from Ubisoft UK made fans believe this manga was coming to the U.S. this fall. The book is currently available in Japan, Southeast Asia, and France. Ubisoft's original report said Germany, U.S., U.K., China, Spain, and Italy were on their going to get the manga this season. But given the ongoing pandemic, fans are sure production and translation delays pushed the publication date.

If you want to know more about this manga, author Minoji Kurata penned the series back in October 2019. The story focuses on Shao Jun, the main character of Assassin's Creed Chronicles: China. The heroine is the last Assassin in China, and she must flee to Europe after all of her allies are killed. The slaughter is pushed forward by the Emperor's political killings, and Shao Jun vows to return to China upon fleeing so she can seek revenge.

If this story sounds exciting to you, then you will want to be sure you check it out! This isn't the first Assassin's Creed manga to go live. A previous manga titled Assassin's Creed: Awakening was published in August 2013 and ran for a year before wrapping up.

