Assassin’s Creed Shadows Has a Major Demon Slayer Reference

Demon Slayer is no stranger to the world of video games, as Tanjiro and his fellow members of the Demon Slayer Corps have appeared in a handful of titles. Games such as Demon Slayer: The Hinokami Chronicles and Demon Slayer: Sweep The Board offer some wild different takes on the popular shonen characters. In a surprise discovery, it seems that the world of Ubisoft’s assassins wasn’t able to avoid the influence of the shonen franchise as Demon Slayer makes an unexpected appearance in Assassin’s Creed Shadows. If you’re a fan of the Demon Slayer Corps, you will instantly recognize the object to be found in the latest stealth video game.

By discovering “The Secret Path” in Assassin’s Creed Shadows, fans will be able to stumble upon the “Split Rock” that Tanjiro was able to “create” thanks to some serious training. Ironically enough, this boulder is one that actually exists in the real world as it exists in Japan at the Shohachiman Shrine in the Fukuoka Prefecture. While this hardly means that Tanjiro and his demon-slaying friends will be crossing over into this world of assassins, it goes to show how the worlds of anime and video games continue to intersect to this day. You can check out a video of the boulder itself below.

Demon Slayer’s Big 2025

On top of this Assassin’s Creed Shadows easter egg, the Demon Slayer Corps have a big event this year to look forward to. This summer, the first entry of Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle trilogy will hit theaters in Japan, with North America receiving the film theatrically this September. With this cinematic trilogy billed as the grand finale for the popular shonen series, anime fans are debating whether this movie will be able to dethrone the current biggest anime movie of all time, Demon Slayer: Mugen Train.

If you want a refresher, or an introduction, in the next chapter of Tanjiro’s story, here is an official description for the first entry of the Infinity Castle series, “As the Demon Slayer Corps members and Hashira engaged in a group strength training program, the Hashira Training, in preparation for the forthcoming battle against the demons, Muzan Kibutsuji appears at the Ubuyashiki Mansion. With the head of the Demon Corps in danger, Tanjiro and the Hashira rush to the headquarters but are plunged into a deep descent to a mysterious space by the hands of Muzan Kibutsuji. The destination of where Tanjiro and Demon Slayer Corps have fallen is the demons’ stronghold – the Infinity Castle. And so, the battleground is set as the final battle between the Demon Slayer Corps and the demons ignites.”

