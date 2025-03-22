Demon Slayer Reveals Bonus Swag to Hype Infinity Castle’s Release

The highly-anticipated AnimeJapan 2025 event has finally commenced, unpacking a bunch of news and exciting updates about upcoming shows. The event also reveals news about the Demon Slayer’s upcoming Infinity Castle trilogy, with the first part being released this year. As confirmed by the Demon Slayer official website, fans will get a key visual clear stand as a special gift during the special edition theatrical screening of the anime. The stand includes an illustration of the anime’s key visual and comes with a background mount that fans can use to recreate three-dimensional visuals when displayed together. The offer is only available in Japan for those attending the theatrical screening on April 4th, featuring a special edition of the film from Tanjiro Kamado’s Determination Arc to Hashira Training Arc.

There are twelve variations of the clear stand with each visitor getting any one of those pieces. The website prohibits the resale, duplication, reproduction, or distribution of content on social media. Tanjiro Kamado’s Determination Arc refers to his unwavering resolve to turn his sister Nezuko back into a human and defeat the demon responsible for his family’s death. Meanwhile, the Hashira Training Arc happens right before the final fight against Muzan Kibutsuji and the Upper-Rank Demons. The entire Demon Slayer Corps is training to improve themselves and even awaken their Demon Slayer Marks by meeting the extreme requirements for them to activate. The first part of the film trilogy is all set to hit the theatres.

What to Expect From Demon Slayer: Infinity Castle Trilogy?

The first part of the trilogy will hit Japanese theatres on July 18th and U.S. theaters on September 12th. The film will be available in several countries in August and September, with the dates varying based on the region. The trilogy will cover the first part of the Final Saga, with a strong possibility that it will also adapt the Sunrise Countdown Arc. However, there hasn’t been an announcement regarding the Sunrise Countdown.

The finale of the Hashira Training Arc sets up the Infinity Castle Arc’s premise as the demon slayers are forced inside Muzan’s hideout. They will be fighting the Six Upper-Rank demons. The first three have been undefeated since the beginning of their introduction. In contrast, Muzan has replaced the bottom three, who will be introduced in the arc. While the fight against the Upper-Rank demons is ongoing, the Demon Slayer Corps also sets out to defeat their biggest enemy, Muzan Kibutsuji.

His appearance has caused significant loss in the Corps, but they refuse to let him destroy everything in his path. Even after the death of their leader, Kagaya Ubuyashiki, the Corps stood strong. Many Corps members, especially the Hashira, have awakened their Demon Slayer Mark, but the villains still prove to be a bigger challenge than anything they have faced so far. Fans will witness some of the most intense fights in the show with stakes higher than ever. It’s also the most tragic arc of the story as the Demon Slayer Corps suffers its biggest loss in history.

H/T: Demon Slayer anime’s official website