Demon Slayer Releases New Promo Ahead of Infinity Castle Movie

When Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke aren’t putting their lives on the line fighting demons in the very appropriately titled Demon Slayer, they’re putting on their romantic A-games to impress the women around them. Tanjrio loves Mitsuri, and there could be a romance on the horizon between him and Kanao, Zenitsu is obsessed with Nezuko while also throwing himself at any woman that breathes near him, and Inosuke… well, Inosuke loves himself more than anyone else. To celebrate the upcoming release of the first Infinity Castle movie, Demon Slayer’s official website got romantic with its latest promo in honor of White Day — a Japanese holiday that falls a month after Valentine’s Day.

Romance isn’t a major part of Demon Slayer‘s core plot, as much of its screentime is dedicated to jaw-dropping animated battles between the Demon Slayer Corp and Muzan’s army of demons, as well as the occasional, frustrating mid-fight flashback. But, in the show’s quieter moments, the men of Demon Slayer have proven their charm time and time again, and the latest promo only adds fuel to that fire.

Demon Slayer Celebrated White Day With a New Promo

You may remember ComicBook previously covered Demon Slayer‘s 2025 Valentine’s Day promo — if you don’t, go check it out, it’s really cute. That promo put the women of Demon Slayer front and center. For White Day, it’s time for the boys to take center stage in a new piece of art released by Studio Ufotable.

The promo features 11 of Demon Slayer‘s most popular male characters (not including Muzan). Tanjiro, Zenitsu, and Inosuke are obviously in the mix, as are Gyomei Himejima, Giyu Tomioka, Tengen Uzui, Kyojuro Rengoku, Muichiro Tokito, Obanai Iguro, Sanemi Shinazugawa, and Genya Shinazugawa. Apparently, this White Day celebration takes place post-Mugen Train Arc movie, as Rengoku is nowhere to be found. In the artwork, each character is baking up a sweet treat to give to their significant other (or others, in the case of Tengen). Check out the artwork below.

Demon Slayer’s Infinity Castle Arc movie debut is easily one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2025. The film opens in Japanese theaters this July, but Western fans will have to wait a little longer to see the Demon Slayer Corps begin their assault on the Infinity Castle. The Infinity Castle movie releases in the US on September 12th — meaning we have to try and avoid spoilers for almost two months!

The Infinity Castle movie will be the first in a trilogy that is expected to set the box office on fire and will bring the immensely popular Demon Slayer franchise to a close. The film is hoping to emulate the success of the Mugen Train Arc movie, which grossed over $400 million worldwide when it was released in 2020 and is still the highest-grossing anime movie of all time.

While the first film is set to release in theaters this year, there is currently no news on the subsequent two films in the trilogy. Some fans are hoping that a new movie may be released each year. However, given the sheer amount of work Ufotable’s staff has to undergo to adapt the “Infinity Castle” arc into each film, the wait will realistically be slightly longer.

