Assassin's Creed is quickly turning into one of entertainment's most diverse IPs. From its video games to its novels and films, it seems Assassin's Creed has mastered reinvention over the years. Now, the popular franchise is ready to tackle Webtoon with a special manhwa, and the webcomic will be illustrated by the studio behind Solo Leveling.

"We are thrilled to expand the Assassin's Creed series to Webtoon thanks to this amazing collaboration with Webtoon and Redice Studio," Julien Fabre, Ubisoft's director of global TV and transmedia business development, said shared in a new statement. "We've been working hard with the talented folks at Redice to craft this original Assassin's Creed Black Flag sequel and hope that existing fans and new readers around the world will enjoy it."

According to Ubisoft and Webtoon, this new manhwa will be titled Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple. It will tell the story of Edward Kenway, a greenhorn assassin that fans will remember from the 2013 video game Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag. The webcomic will follow Kenway as he searches for the Pieces of Eden. The assassin will be joined on this journey by Noa, a descendant of Kenway of Korean-American heritage. Noa will be searching for clues about her family, and as you can imagine, she will find some as this Webtoon moves forward.

"As longtime fans of the franchise, we can't wait for readers to see where Edward Kenway's story goes next," Webtoon's VP of content David Lee said in an accompanying statement. "This incredible series will captivate existing fans of the Assassin's Creed video games while introducing this beloved IP to a new audience on Webtoon."

Of course, the name Redice Studios should be familiar to manga lovers and Webtoon fans. After all, the company was headed up by the late artist Sung-Rak Aang (DUBU) from Solo Leveling. In recent years, Redice has gone on to tackle plenty of hits webtoons like Omniscient Reader. Now, Assassin's Creed: Forgotten Temple is joining the studio's lineup, so readers will want to check up on the series once it debuts on April 24th.

