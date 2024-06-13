Astro Boy Shares First Look at New Reboot

The Annecy International Animation Film Festival hasn't just revealed new information regarding Western properties such as Adventure Time, Regular Show, Scooby-Doo, and The Smiling Friends, but it has also dipped its toes into the anime medium. One of the biggest pieces of anime news has arrived, thanks to a first look at the upcoming Astro Boy remake. While no release window was shared, the new image shows how the classic anime character is set to appear in the next chapter of the young automaton's long career.

In 2022, Studios Shibuya Productions and Method Animation discussed the upcoming reboot with the outlet Variety. Here's what they had to say when it came to bringing Astro Boy back to the public eye, "Tezuka's original comics were far advanced in delivering a powerful message to readers worldwide. These fantastic stories of the little boy who flies are all about strong values that still resonate today for a global audience."

Astro Boy Will Return

Ironically enough, Astro Boy did see something of a return thanks to a recent release on Netflix. The fan-favorite series, Pluto, re-imagined the classic anime tale with a far more mature take on the original adventures. While few details have been revealed when it comes to the upcoming reboot, we have to imagine that it will be far lighter than the re-imagining that arrived on the streaming service.

Announced on June 11, 2024 at the Annecy Festival in France, Astro Boy Reboot has surfaced once again with a new visual.



This version of Astro Boy Reboot will be co-produced by Method Animation (Mediawan Kids & Family) and Shibuya Productions.



No release date was given. pic.twitter.com/mYhInYgfg8 — Astro Boy News & Artwork (@astroboy_n_a) June 12, 2024

Astro Boy has a long history in the anime world, and if you want to check out the past series and movies they are spread across quite a few streaming services. Platforms such as Tubi, Hulu, and Amazon Prime house some of these stories, but here is an official description for the first anime adaptation if you want a closer look, "The first-ever Astro Boy Series created in full color takes viewers on an amazing journey showcasing the true meaning of being a hero, as Astro Boy himself learns the importance of kindness, compassion and selflessness in the face of life's obstacles. Children and adults alike will enjoy this very influential animated joy ride and cherish its timeless message of hope."

