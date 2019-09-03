Attack on Titan Creator Celebrates Series’ 10th Anniversary with New Sketch

Attack on Titan‘s manga has been running for ten years, and that makes it less surprising that the series is planning to come to an end soon. But what still remains a shocker, however, is just how far the series has come and just how different it is now than it originally began. A good way to remind yourself is with a special new visual revealed in celebration of the series’ tenth anniversary that gathers many of the series’ characters and most intense moments together in a slick collage.

The special Attack on Titan Final Exhibition will be ending soon in Japan, and fans attending the event after it ends will be able to enjoy a special new exhibit celebrating this monumental anniversary with a new illustration. Check out a sample of the work below!

The Attack on Titan exhibition began earlier this year in Japan and shared a special preview of the final scene of the series with some mysterious and frightening audio. But on the day after it ends, there will be an additional one-day only exhibit dubbed “Serialization 10th Anniversary Festival.” Celebrating Attack on Titan‘s debut in Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, fans in attendance will be receiving this special commemorative illustration along with a printed signature from series creator Hajime Isayama himself.

Attack on Titan is a much different series now than fans had ever expected to see. With the fourth and final season of the anime on the way, the series has evolved far beyond its initial premise into completely wild territory. The conflict is no longer as simple as humanity trying to survive the Titan attacks, but rather humans trying to outwit and survive the attacks of one another. After ten years, there’s still no clear idea as to how it all will come to an end.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll and Funimation.