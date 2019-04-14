‘Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle’ Shares Intense New Trailers

Attack on Titan 2 allowed players to experience the story of the first two seasons of Attack on Titan with their own created character, and soon the game will be getting a major upgrade as it updates with the events of the third season so far. With this expansion bringing in the human vs. human fights of Season 3 Part 1, the game will allow players to try out all new weapons and maneuver gear.

Attack on Titan 2: Final Battle shared two new gameplay trailers for the upcoming game expansion, and one features Levi taking to the sky to fight other humans (which you can see above). And another gameplay trailer features the Anti-Personnel’s special gun maneuver gear. You can check it out below.

Attack on Titan 2: Last Battle is an expansion for Attack on Titan 2 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. It will arrive July 4 in Japan, and July 5 in North America and Europe. It will be available as a digital expansion for those who already own the base game, or a full package who don’t own the original release.

As for the anime series, Season 3 Part 2 is currently on track to premiere April 28 in Japan, and it is one of the most anticipated anime of the Spring 2019 season. The title for its return episode has been previously revealed, and shares a name with a monumental in the original manga. Dubbed “The Town Where Everything Began,” the chapter sees and the military begin their fierce battle with Reiner and the Titans in order to retake Wall Maria. This was further shown off by the first poster for the second half of Season 3.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.

