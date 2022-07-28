Attack on Titan Follows Naruto with Adorable Cat Collection

Attack on Titan is one of the darkest anime franchises around, with the story of the Scout Regiment giving anime fans an astonishing amount of blood, guts, and nihilism thanks in part to the twisted mind of creator Hajime Isayama. With the series set to bring its anime adaptation to an end next year, it's no surprise to see that some new crossover merchandise is on the way, with the Survey Corps and their dark subject matter teaming up with some adorable cats to create figurines that will be arriving later this year.

Felines haven't had much of a role to play in the story of Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, and Armin, though a few members of the Nine Titans have focused on behemoths with more animalistic characteristics. The Beast Titan specifically looks far hairier and bestial than any of its brethren, though there hasn't been a Cat Titan to fill out the ranks of these legendary players in the war between Eldian and Marley. While the finale of Attack on Titan is on the way, fans should prepare to encounter some new Titans as Eren Jaeger continues to wield the power of the Founding Titan which grants him complete control over countless Titans, including the Rumbling.

The Attack on Titan cat figurines will see feline versions of the likes of Eren, Mikasa, Armin, Jean, Sasha, Erwin, Levi and Hange hit the scene, with Japanese store Ami Ami and manufacturer Mega House looking to release the eight collectibles later this year:

(Photo: Mega House)

While the final episodes of Attack on Titan are set to arrive next year, the exact release date has yet to be revealed by Studio MAPPA. As it stands, the current rumor is that the third part of season four will be divvied into four-hour-long specials, which will give anime viewers the devastating battle between Eren Jaeger and his former friends that are seeking to stop his genocidal rampage.

While Hajime Isayama has been quite adamant about taking a long break following the conclusion of his dark anime epic, the mangaka did leave several story beats open in the final chapter of Attack on Titan which might eventually give us a sequel one day.

Which of these feline members of the Scout Regiment would you add to your collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.

Via Otaku USA Magazine