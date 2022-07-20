Attack on Titan Animator Addresses the Anime's CG Evolution

Studio MAPPA certainly has their hands full when it comes to some of the major anime franchises that they are currently working on, with the animation studio set to return to series such as Jujutsu Kaisen, work on new series such as Hell's Paradise, and take the reins from Wit Studio for Vinland Saga's second season. With Japan Expo taking place recently, one of the animators that helped spearhead the new computer-generated style, Shuehi Yabuta, took the opportunity to break down how the final season evolved when it came to the use of this new animation for the series.

Yabuta was joined by both Hiroshi Seko, the screenplay writer for the animated adaptation, as well as executive producer Manabu Otsuka, with the CG animation specialist revealing how they were initially nervous but gained confidence over time:

"I was nervous when I heard that Wit Studio had dropped out, but I felt reassured when I learned that the project would be with MAPPA. At first, I wasn't interested in converting Titans to CGI, but Tetsuro Araki (former Attack on Titan director) allowed me to adapt and work on it. In the third part, there are more Titans, so we have to make a more stable CGI, but thanks to the talent of the team, we'll be able to handle it for sure."

The final episodes of Attack on Titan are slated to land next year, with MAPPA keeping the exact release date close to their chests, but fans of the manga well know just how epic the final confrontation is. When last we left the Scout Regiment, they had acquired the means to reach their former friend Eren as he leads hundreds, if not thousands, of Colossal Titans to the doorstep of the nation of Marley. Needless to say, the final fight is set to be the biggest of the series to date.

Creator Hajime Isayama bucked expectations when it came to the finale and how it played out, transforming Eren Jaeger from protagonist to antagonist, and it's no surprise to see that the grand finale was quite controversial amongst the fan community. As it stands, there's been no hint of MAPPA changing the ending in any way, though it will be interesting to see how the final fight plays out regardless.

