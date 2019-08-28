Attack On Titan Animator Shares Special Sketch Of Annie

Perhaps no villain in the Attack On Titan franchise personified the true terror of the Titans than Annie. Originally a member of the Survey Corps, Annie was the first member to turn traitor and reveal her Titan form, attempting to kidnap Eren and killing a number of her comrades in the process. While her Titan Form of the Female Titan was extremely formidable, a combination of the remaining members of the Corps and Eren’s Attack Titan managed to finally bring her down and take her into custody. Now, an animator for the series has shared a special sketch that celebrates the antagonistic turncoat.

Twitter User Uemiko6, and animator for the franchise, shared this special sketch that takes a break from Annie’s Titan form, and gives us a new look at her human form, which has been absent from the series for quite some time as she is currently held in captivity for humanity’s own safety:

Annie’s betrayal cut deep with Eren Jaeger, Mikasa, Armin, and the rest of the Survey Corps, with the young recruits originally believing that this was a valued friend and someone who had their backs. When Annie revealed her Titan form and began cutting through her friends without, seemingly, a care in the world, reality became that much harsher. As the war between Eldia and Marley was recently revealed, we get a better idea of Annie’s character, even though she hasn’t really been seen since the first season. It’s clear that she is on the side of Marley, attempting to capture Eren and assist the likes of Reiner and Bertholdt.

It should be a very interesting scene indeed when/if Annie makes her eventual return to the anime, as she’ll have to deal not just with the truth being discovered by the Survey Corps, but also the revelation of Bertholdt’s death.

What do you think of this new sketch that reveals a new side to Annie? Do you see her returning to the franchise before the series wraps up next season? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Titans!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.