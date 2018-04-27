‘Attack On Titan’ Just Got Its Best Ad Ever

Attack on Titan doesn’t need a lot of publicity to keep it afloat. The series churns out enough hype with its manga and anime, giving it an unlimited supply of interest. With season three just around the corner, Wit Studios is focusing on the anime instead of its ads, but there are others who want to give the series some top-tier publicity.

Just check out Arby’s social media pages and you will see. After all, the fast food chain just gave Attack on Titan one truly hilarious ad that has fans roaring in laughter.

Over on Instagram, Arby’s caught the attention of fans with one rather meaty post. The image, which can be seen below, is one of the many pop culture-centric posts Arby’s is known for, but this one takes Attack on Titan for a tasty spin.

The ad shows a cardboard cutout of Eren Jaeger in his full Survey Corps uniform. The get-up seems to be carved from materials Arby’s packs its food in, and there is a cardboard wall erected just in front of Eren. The structure is meant to symbolize Wall Maria, and the Colossus Titan can be seen peering over the gate.

Oh, wait — that’s a sandwich. Nevermind… No wonder the Titan looked so appetizing.

The hilarious ad is made even better by its caption. Arby’s added a simple tag to the post that reads, “On that day, humanity received a grim reminder,” and fans of Attack on Titan have clearly loved the callback.

Of course, this is far from the first anime ad Arby’s has tackled. In fact, the chain’s social media is known for using anime and video games in its online posts. Roar Groupe, the agency behind the geeky concepts, admits it uses these nerdy properties to bring a modern flavor to Arby’s menu in an increasingly saturated food market. And, if posts like this say anything, it is that the company isn’t afraid to take some mighty (meaty?) risks.

For those unfamiliar with Attack on Titan, the series was originally created by Hajime Isayama. Starting its run in Kondansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009, the series has been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. Eren Yeager joins the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

The series was adapted into an anime from Wit Studio and Production I.G. with a third season premiering later this year. 68 million copies of the manga have been sold as of 2017, and has been met with major critical and commercial success worldwide. Volume 24 of Attack on Titanreleased December 8 in Japan, with a Western released planned next year. The trailer for the volume highlights key moments covering the “Marley” arc.

Do you love this ad? Which anime should Arby's tackle next?