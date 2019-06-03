Attack on Titan Introduces A New Colossal Titan

Attack on Titan is pushing through its third season with ease, and the release has been met with all sorts of praise. With episode 54 acting as a highlight of the entire anime, the show return this week with its followup, and it turns out “Midnight Sun” was able to outdo expectations.

Oh, and it introduced a new Titan along the way. So you have been warned! There are major spoilers for Attack on Titan below:

Videos by ComicBook.com

Over the weekend, Attack on Titan put out its latest episode, and it was nothing like what fans expected. The update opened with the fallout of episode 54 still fresh, and things only got more tense. As Zeke decided it was time to retreat from the battle, fans watched as Eren mourned the loss of Armin, but that all changed when it was revealed the blonde-haired boy was still alive.

Desperate to save his friend, Eren fought to give Armin a Titan Serum that would turn him into a Pure Titan. The plan would be to have the soldier eat Bertholdt while turned as that would allow him to inherit the Colossal Titan. However, Levi fought this option since he wanted Erwin to receive the serum instead.

The ensuing battle was a hard one to watch, but fans were shown the new Colossal Titan before long. In the end, Levi chose to inject Armin and allow him to eat Bertholdt. The crushing sequence was hard to watch as you might expect, but Levi felt Erwin deserved to rest after years of war. The commander lived firmly in the past while Armin fought for the future, and it was this difference that helped Levi make up his mind. So, it turns out there is a new Colossal Titan roaming around, and it is none other than Armin Arlelt.

So, what did you think about this turnaround? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama, and the series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017. It’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown. Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.