‘Attack On Titan’ Teases Secret Behind Eren’s Basement

Attack on Titan isn’t afraid to tease fans about its big mysteries, and one of its top secrets was just dangled before fans. It’s been quite awhile since audiences were asked to think of season one, but Erwin Smith has dug up something special.

Recently, Attack on Titan dropped its new episode, and the mid-season finale ended on a big note. Now that the ‘Uprising’ arc is over, the Survey Scouts are trying to plan their next move, and it seems Erwin has a big hunch about their next hit.

So, Eren Jaeger better get ready. It looks like the lead is finally about to go home.

According to the latest episode, Attack on Titan will begins the second-half of season three with a big mission. The leader tells his officers the military is planning a mission to retake Wall Maria. Erwin explains Grisha Jaeger most likely came from beyond the walls, and the soldier believes he may have left some important intel behind at his home.

Of course, the man’s home is currently in the middle of a Titan-infested wasteland. Wall Maria was never retaken after Eren witnessed its breach years ago, and Erwin says it is time Paradis took the land back.

While Erwin isn’t sure what is awaiting the team, he is confident there’s something waiting for them. The hero even says the information may point to things humanity has forgotten entirely thanks to the First Reiss King’s memory wipe, teasing another royal revelation. By the episode’s end, the Survey Scouts are ready to tackle their surely bloody mission, and fans aren’t sure they can wait until April 2019 to uncover the big basement secret.

Attack on Titan was originally created by Hajime Isayama for Kodansha’s Bessatsu Shonen Magazine in 2009. The series has since been collected into 23 volumes as of 2017, and it’s set in a world where the last remnants of humanity live within a walled city in order to escape the danger of the Titans, a race of giants monsters that eats humans. The lead character, Eren Yeager, ends up joining the military with his two childhood friends Mikasa and Armin after the Titans break through the wall and attack his hometown.

Now Eren, Mikasa, and Armin must survive in a world where they not only have the Titans to fear, but the very humans they are trying to save. You can currently find the series streaming on Crunchyroll, Funimation, and Saturday nights on Adult Swim’s Toonami block.