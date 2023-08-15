Attack on Titan Hypes Anime Finale With New Jewelry Drop

Attack on Titan is no stranger to creating some wild merchandise and jewelry since the anime's debut. Survival kits, fashion lines, and even toothbrushes have been created to celebrate the Scout Regiment and the behemoths that plague them and now, a gnarly new jewelry line celebrates the upcoming finale. Studio MAPPA is continuing to weave the final assault by the Survey Corps as Eren Jaeger is their target as he wields the power of the Founding Titan, with countless Colossal Titans at his beck and call.

One of the most used pieces of jewelry in Attack on Titan was Annie Leonhart's ring, which would routinely allow her to transform into the Female Titan. Sporting a secret blade that could break her skin and thus let Annie unleash her much larger alter-ego, Annie was the first member of the Scout Regiment revealed to be working for the nation of Marley at the tail end of the anime's first season. Shortly after Annie's reveal, Eren and company learned that Reiner and Bertholdt were hiding their true power levels as well, with the two being the Armored Titan and the Colossal Titan respectively. As the brutal series continued, alliances have changed and Annie is once again working alongside her friends she once betrayed.

Attack on Titan: Alternative Fear

The jewelry producers at Mayla have created a unique ring to honor Eren Jaeger's horrific new look, sporting a number of spikes to help convey the aesthetic of the new Founding Titan. Despite having quite a few Colossal Titans backing him up, Eren's Titan is much larger than anything seen in the brutal franchise to date. With his new power, Eren can perform spectacular feats, some of which will be featured in the series finale arriving this fall.

Attack on Titan x Mayla Classic



Knuckle Ring (Inspired by Eren’s Titan) pic.twitter.com/FSc4E8ZOKt — Attack on Titan Wiki (@AoTWiki) August 11, 2023

At present, MAPPA has yet to reveal the exact date when Scout Regiment fans can expect the anime adaptation to end. While a sequel series doesn't seem likely any time soon, there are several spin-off manga series that have yet to be brought to the small screen. Regardless of whether Attack on Titan receives additional anime adaptations, the series will remain an anime classic for years to come.

Will you be aiming to add this gnarly ring to your collection? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of the Titans.